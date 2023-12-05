Surprise Liverpool player makes Klopp abort January transfer despite crushing injury blow

The rise of one particular Liverpool star will ensure the club don’t splash the cash in January despite a brutal injury blow, though there is one scenario that’ll force the chequebook open, per a report.

Liverpool’s summer window largely revolved around turfing out declining stars and revamping their sub-par midfield. The Reds did both with aplomb and with an effective midfield once again at his disposal, Jurgen Klopp is overseeing another title charge.

Mohamed Salah’s future beyond the current campaign remains a concern for the club. Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad are expected to launch new bids for the Egyptian ace in January and next summer.

Liverpool will rebuff any and all winter window bids, though the story may be different when Salah enters the final year of his contract at season’s end.

However, the area of the pitch Liverpool are next expected to address is defence.

The Reds have been heavily linked with making an addition at centre-half. Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly are just two transfer targets on Liverpool’s radar.

Liverpool’s current corps at centre-back consists of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah.

But with Van Dijk and Matip both 32 and the latter out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season, a new addition will soon be required.

What’s more, Matip suffered a knee injury during the 4-3 victory over Fulham that Klopp has suggested is serious.

Klopp fears lengthy Matip layoff

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, the German said when asked if he knows how long Matip will be sidelined: “No, I don’t know exactly but it doesn’t look good, that’s something we can say.

“The scan is not done yet so we don’t know exactly, but it’s not great. From the first second it was clear, we spoke to him and said, ‘No, that’s not good.’

“But how long, I don’t know.”

A serious knee injury – such as a ruptured ACL – could conceivably end Matip’s career at Liverpool if a new deal isn’t forthcoming.

At the very least the veteran centre-half will miss a sizeable chunk of time into the new year if Klopp’s fears are realised.

But despite the crushing injury blow, Football Insider state Liverpool will not move for a new centre-half in January.

Quansah rise sees Liverpool keep chequebook closed… for now

Explaining why, they claim Liverpool believe the quartet of Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez and Quansah are good enough to see out the season.

The emergence of 20-year-old Quansah this season has been a bright spark for Liverpool and if FI are correct, Liverpool have already seen enough to place their faith in the youngster.

Quansah only made his professional debut for Liverpool in the Premier League clash with Newcastle on August 27. He’s featured heavily for Klopp in the League Cup and Europa League and has impressed in each and every appearance.

Had Quansah not shone in his 10 outings this season, perhaps Liverpool would’ve felt compelled to sign a replacement for Matip next month.

Indeed, only having three viable options to select at centre-half simply would not do for a team competing for trophies on four fronts.

However, FI do add that should one of the four remaining fit centre-backs suffer a serious injury, Liverpool could reconsider their position and potentially dip into the market.

DON’T MISS: Roy Keane delivers Liverpool title verdict that’ll make Man Utd squirm as Richard Keys ridicules Jurgen Klopp conspiracy theory