Liverpool are battling to retain the services of midfielder Thiago Alcantara after two clubs registered their interest in signing the player – to leave Jurgen Klopp in a bit of a quandary over the Spaniard’s future.

The gifted former Barcelona midfielder moved to Anfield in September 2020 after departing Bayern Munich for an initial £20m deal, which ultimately reached £25m once add-ons were factored in. And while Thiago is highly rated by Klopp, the 32-year-old has been badly hampered by injuries throughout his stay at Liverpool, having been limited to just 97 appearances so far.

Unfortunately, a long-standing hip issue has kept Thiago on the sidelines since April, meaning he is yet to appear for the Reds this season.

And with Klopp having splashed out some £145.2m on four new midfielders over the summer – ushering out the old and bringing in the new – there is a school of thought that suggests Thiago’s time at Anfield may soon well be over.

Given that his contract is due to expire in a matter of months, Thiago is now eligible to speak to interested overseas suitors over a free transfer.

Indeed, a return to former club Barcelona has been suggested, though their chances of a deal this month look limited given their limited resources and Liverpool’s need to claim a fee while they still can.

However, those links continue to linger and a summer return to the Nou Camp remains a possibility with a report claiming Thiago is one of five Klopp is considering sacrificing to help fund a massive move for Kylian Mbappe.

And while links to Mbappe certainly appear fanciful, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Thiago’s spell at Anfield will indeed end this summer.

Thiago double transfer link gives Liverpool a headache

However, the Reds could be offered the chance to cash in on Thiago now, with reports in Brazil claiming Flamengo are offering Thiago a move to the country of his famous father’s birth.

Indeed, while Thiago chose to represent Spain at international level, his brother, Rafinha, opted to play for Brazil, whom their father – 1994 World Cup winner, Mazinho – represented.

Now it’s claimed Flamengo are exploring a possible move to sign the 32-year-old, though they do have some concerns over his recent fitness record.

However, if he can prove his fitness they are reportedly set to present an offer to Liverpool which would allow them to cash in on him now, rather than lose him for free.

Thiago also has interest in his services from Saudi Pro-League side Al-Ettifaq, who are of course currently managed by iconic former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard. They are reportedly looking into a move for the midfielder as a replacement for Jordan Henderson, who is set to be unsettled and itching for a return to European football.

The issue for Klopp, however, is that he remains a big fan of Thiago and would like to count on the midfielder for the remainder of this season and possibly beyond.

Fit and healthy Thiago can raise Liverpool trophy prospects

As it stands, the club are yet to discuss a new deal with the player, though could yet do so if he is to prove his fitness and play a part in the run-in.

The Reds are top of the Premier League, are 90 minutes away from the Carabao Cup final, and also have ambitions of progressing as far as possible in the FA Cup and Europa League.

As a result, Klopp will be loathe to lose the experienced midfielder this month and potentially even beyond.

With it now approaching nine months since the player last saw any action, there remains some sceptimism over how much football is left in the player.

Klopp’s last update on his possible return came in November and back then the Reds boss was refusing to put a date on his potential comeback.

“It’s an ongoing thing,” Klopp said.

“And we cannot put any kind of pressure there as well, but we expect him to be back probably start of the New Year.

“It’s now already November, that would mean another four weeks, I would say that’s probably a realistic thing to try.

“We can’t wait, to be honest, to have him back. The player is just exceptional.

“I understand that you ask, but we can’t now have a week-by-week update, because that will not change a lot in this moment.”

