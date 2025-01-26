Liverpool have opened talks with a struggling LaLiga side over a new move for Stefan Bajcetic, with reports in Spain revealing whether the proposed move would be permanent or a loan.

Bajcetic is currently on loan at Red Bull Salzburg, but the midfielder isn’t getting as much gametime as Liverpool would have hoped for when designing the next step for his development.

Therefore, there has been speculation this month that Liverpool could recall Bajcetic from his loan stint in Austria and send him elsewhere.

At first, Real Betis were interested in signing him, which Fabrizio Romano confirmed at the time.

However, it’s now emerged that Las Palmas are in negotiations for Bajcetic, according to Marca.

Las Palmas are looking for some late reinforcements for their squad before the transfer window closes, since they are just three points above the relegation zone in LaLiga as things stand.

Currently short in midfield, Las Palmas have identified Spain under-21 international Bajcetic as someone they could rely on.

Can Las Palmas convince Liverpool?

Clearly, given that three weeks have passed since the Real Betis news broke about Bajcetic and not much has developed on that front, Liverpool are being careful to select the right place for the 20-year-old to go.

Las Palmas may feel they have a chance of winning the race for Bajcetic, as the report from Marca reminds that Liverpool played them in a pre-season friendly back in August (a game Bajcetic was not involved in) and relations between the two clubs are strong.

That said, Las Palmas are unlikely to talk Liverpool into a permanent sale of Bajcetic, who remains under contract at Anfield until 2027.

After a lengthy injury last season, this season was always about Bajcetic getting back up to speed, which wasn’t going to happen at Liverpool even if he does still have the potential to play for Arne Slot’s side in future.

Whether he sees out this season with Salzburg or moves to a different destination is up for question, though. Just a few days ago, The Athletic‘s James Pearce – a trusted source on Liverpool matters – insisted there had been nothing in the Betis rumours and, what’s more, the Reds were planning for Bajcetic to stay at Salzburg for the remainder of the season.

The next few days should determine whether Liverpool have made an undercover change of plan or not.

Liverpool transfer latest

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has revealed that Liverpool are considering bringing forward their pursuit of Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

Hato has started attracting interest from a couple of other clubs, which has made Liverpool weigh up bringing him in earlier than expected.

The left-footed defender could be bought for around £25m, too.

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Real Madrid’s pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

And Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.