Liverpool plan ‘bid’ for Newcastle defender to ‘mentor’ Jeremy Jacquet as FSG reach Trent Alexander-Arnold return decision

Liverpool are considering a bid for Newcastle United defender Sven Botman when the transfer window reopens in the summer of 2026, according to a report, while sources have told TEAMtalk the Merseyside club’s stance on bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold back from Real Madrid to Anfield.

The defending Premier League champions completed the signing of Jeremy Jacquet in the winter transfer window. The 20-year-old French defender will move to Liverpool from Rennes in the summer of 2026.

Liverpool will also have 19-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni to call upon next season when he has fully recovered from his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

However, with Ibrahima Konate yet to sign a new contract and Virgil van Dijk now 34, Liverpool are on the hunt for a senior and more experienced centre-back.

Liverpool target Newcastle United centre-back Sven Botman

According to Sports Boom, Liverpool are keen on signing Sven Botman from Newcastle United in the summer of 2026.

The report has claimed that the Reds are ‘considering making a bid’ for the Netherlands international centre-back so that he can act ‘as a mentor’ for Jacquet.

Botman has had injury problems during his time at Newcastle, so Liverpool will monitor the 26-year-old for the rest of the season before deciding whether they will make a formal proposal or not.

The report has noted that Botman signed a new contract with Newcastle only last month, but that will not stop Liverpool from making an offer.

Botman has been on the books of Newcastle since the summer of 2022 and is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2030.

The Dutch centre-back has made 99 appearances for the Newcastle first team so far in his career, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the process.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

No return to Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Our transfer insider, Grame Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have no plans whatsoever to bring back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold turned down multiple offers of a new contract at Liverpool to move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old’s debut camp at Estadio Bernabeu has been affected by injuries, with the former Liverpool star able to make only 16 appearances in a Real Madrid shirt since his transfer.

We understand that Manchester City are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Alexander-Arnold, with the Premier League giants looking for a new right-back.

Sources have told us that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have no plans to bring Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield.

Liverpool are fully committed to Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong, with no space in the squad for Alexander-Arnold.

A well‑placed Anfield insider exclusively told TEAMtalk: “Trent is not someone that is currently being talked about at the club.

“And that isn’t a huge dig at him, but in Conor and Jeremie, they have invested and are happy with those options.

“Could that change if he was on the market and available? Never say never in football, but is very hard to imagine that.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Harvey Elliott future

Harvey Elliott plans to leave Aston Villa at the end of the season, according to Sports Boom.

Elliott joined Villa on loan from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

Villa having the obligation to make the winger’s loan deal peranent for £35million (€40.3m, $47.6m) if he makes 10 appearances.

So far, Elliott has played only seven times for Unai Emery’s side.

According to Sports Boom, Elliott has told his agents to look for a move abroad at the end of the season so that he can get regular playing time.