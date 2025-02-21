Chelsea and Man Utd are among the clubs eyeing Sverre Nypan

Liverpool are interested in signing Sverre Nypan in the summer transfer window, with a report revealing how the Reds are trying to convince him to snub a move to Arsenal as John Arne Riise urges Arne Slot to sign a top Premier League striker.

Nypan has established himself as one of the best and most promising young midfielders in Europe. Despite being just 18 years of age, the midfielder has already become a regular in the Rosenborg first team and has been compared to Arsenal and Norway international star Martin Odegaard.

The youngster has scored 13 goals and given 11 assists in 60 matches in all competitions for Rosenborg, and it is only a matter of time before he moves to a bigger club.

Nypan set a club record when making his senior Rosenborg debut back in 2022. He was 15 years, 10 months and 18 days at the time and became the Norwegian outfit’s youngest-ever player to feature in a competitive match.

The youngster has since gone from strength to strength and was on the verge of joining Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The Norway Under-21 international midfielder eventually made a U-turn and decided to stay at Rosenborg until the summer of 2025, and now Liverpool are trying to get ahead of Arsenal in the race for his prized signature.

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Nypan for some time and are ready to firm up their interest in the summer transfer window.

Not only have the Premier League leaders “already expressed a strong interest in the 18-year-old sensation”, but the Merseyside club are also “pushing” to convince him that “Anfield is the best destination for his development” despite his personal preference being a switch to Arsenal.

“His versatility, technical ability, and composure in midfield make him an ideal fit for Arne Slot’s system,” states the report in Football Transfers.

“Liverpool’s scouting department has identified him as a player with immense potential, and they believe he could be a key asset for the club’s future.”

Liverpool urged to sign Alexander Isak

Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Riise believes that Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak would be a great signing for Arne Slot’s side.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are interested in signing Isak from Premier League rivals Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that the Sweden international striker himself is willing to make the switch from St James’ Park to Anfield.

Riise told Metro: “I’ve seen the rumours saying that you he would love a move to Liverpool as well.

“Every striker would love to go to Liverpool at the moment when how they play, but I think it would be a great addition to the team.

“He plays football with a smile on his face, he likes to be creative, he’s quick, he’s very good in front of goal so I think that would be a great signing.

“If there’s one place I think Liverpool should strengthen or do something in the summer it’s the striker position for sure.”

Latest Liverpool news: Darwin Nunez exit, Lookman interest

Darwin Nunez has struggled to get into the Liverpool starting line-up all season, and there is growing speculation that he will leave in the summer transfer window.

The striker was close to joining the Saudi Pro League in the January transfer window, and now two trusted journalists have reported that Nunez is increasingly likely to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Luis Diaz could also reportedly leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are keen on a deal for the Colombia international winger, who himself is said to be willing to make the move to the LaLiga club.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been linked with Ademola Lookman, who will leave Atalanta in the summer.

The Reds are looking at potential replacements for Diaz and believe that former Everton forward Lookman would be a good addition to the team.

