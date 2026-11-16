Liverpool have turned to a Spanish star to solve their midfield hunt, according to a report, while there has also been an update on left-back target Maxim De Cuyper.

Liverpool are searching for a new central midfielder to help out Ryan Gravenberch while also adding extra quality and dynamism to Andoni Iraola’s team. So far, Alex Scott and Lamine Camara have been the main targets on the Reds’ radar.

But a third name has now appeared on Liverpool’s shortlist, and he appears a perfect fit for Iraola…

Liverpool in for LaLiga midfielder

Liverpool are ‘ready to sign’ Athletic Club star Mikel Jauregizar to strengthen their midfield ranks, Anfield Watch report.

Liverpool first took a look at the 23-year-old in summer 2025, and he is once again under consideration for a move to Anfield heading into 2027.

Jauregizar is described as a ‘tenacious’ and ‘aggressive’ player who could be an ‘ideal fit’ for Iraola’s system.

Iraola is well aware of Jauregizar’s ability, as the Liverpool boss still has close connections with Athletic after spending the majority of his playing career there.

At Iraola’s request, Liverpool are supposedly ‘ready to make a move’ for the former Spanish U21 international.

Although, he will cost a significant transfer fee as his contract with Athletic runs until June 2031.

De Cuyper latest

Liverpool could save up to £50m by moving for Brighton left-back De Cuyper early, it has been claimed.

Football Insider have billed De Cuyper as ‘Brighton’s next £100million star’ after Moises Caicedo.

Not only has the 25-year-old been excellent for Brighton this season, but he has also performed brilliantly for Belgium during the current international break, further increasing his transfer value.

We revealed on Friday that Liverpool are interested in making De Cuyper their new left-back and are watching his development closely.

Our sources state that Brighton have given him a £50m price tag in an attempt to put interested clubs off.

German outlet Fussball News have followed up on our reporting by writing that Liverpool are ‘serious’ about signing De Cuyper. And in doing so, they could get him before his value soars to £100m.

Romano discusses goalkeeper dilemma

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool are facing a big decision over whether to keep Alisson or make Giorgi Mamardashvili their new No 1.

“Liverpool are no longer masters of Alisson’s destiny, let’s put it that way,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“Last summer they were able to say ‘stay with us, we’ll extend for another year, we’ll activate the option.’ Now that option has expired, so Alisson can decide his future.

“There is certainly a possibility that Alisson will remain at Liverpool. However, the situation involving him and Giorgi Mamardashvili is becoming increasingly complicated.

“This is because Mamardashvili is not a player who wants to remain a backup goalkeeper indefinitely. He is playing second fiddle while waiting for the door to open for a starting spot at Liverpool and at some point, a decision will have to be made.”