Liverpool get tacit approval to replace hopeless flop with Chelsea star they’ve already bid for

Chelsea are not only willing to offload a Liverpool target in 2027, but also reduce his price tag, and the Reds have already tabled a bid.

Much is being made right now of Liverpool’s transfer business over the past two summers, and with good reason too.

Only Hugo Ekitike of those that arrived in 2025 can be classified as a roaring success so far. Regarding the class of 2026, the biggest arrival both in terms of money and profile, Bradley Barcola, is yet to score or provide an assist.

But perhaps the biggest struggler of the lot is Jeremie Frimpong who defends like an attacker and attacks like a defender.

The Dutchman quickly lost his place in the eleven this term with loanee, Ronald Araujo, starting at right-back despite being a centre-back by trade.

And according to a recent report from Football Insider, Liverpool harbour serious doubts as to whether Frimpong will ever be of the standard they require.

The clues around that stance were there for all to see on deadline day in the window just gone. Despite having Frimpong, Conor Bradley and Araujo in situ, Liverpool tabled a late loan bid for Chelsea right-back, Malo Gusto.

No deal was made, with the Blues favouring a sale or loan that contained an obligation to buy. Given Chelsea valued the France international at a hefty £75m, Liverpool refused to play ball and their straight loan bid was cast aside.

However, two separate sources are now reporting Chelsea are ready to lower their asking price for 23-year-old Gusto.

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Chelsea open to selling Malo Gusto to Liverpool at reduced price

Dean Jones made those claims one week ago, and the latest from Sky Sports Switzerland reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, states the same.

Like Jones before him, Tavolieri noted Chelsea are warming to the idea of cashing in on Gusto.

As such, a deal is there to be made for Liverpool if they’re willing to bite the bullet and sign Gusto outright. Of course, doing so would effectively spell the end for Frimpong at Anfield.

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Tavolieri concluded by stating Chelsea are ‘open to listening to offers’, while Gusto would only wish to leave for a club ‘he considers superior in terms of sporting performance and to take a significant step forward in his career.’

With all due respect to Chelsea, Liverpool would tick those boxes.

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