A trusted source has confirmed Leeds United made an approach for Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino in the January transfer window.

Minamino, 27, joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg two years ago. He cost £7.65million, suggesting it could be another masterstroke from Reds sporting director Michael Edwards.

But the Japan international has never been able to break into Liverpool’s frontline. His task has been made even harder by the success of Diogo Jota.

Minamino spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton and could have completed a similar transfer this term.

According to the PA news agency, Liverpool rejected loan offers from Leeds and Monaco for the left winger on January 27.

The Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has now confirmed their interest. In a tweet, he revealed Leeds’ enquiry for Minamino while the transfer window remained open.

McGrath also provided an update on Minamino’s thinking ahead of Liverpool’s return to action this weekend.

Takumi Minamino update: player believes he can contribute to #Liverpool this season despite January arrivals. He will concentrate on Japan's important game tmrw v Saudi Arabia and then fighting for place in #LFC team. Subject of #LUFC enquiry this month — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 31, 2022

‘Player believes he can contribute to Liverpool this season despite January arrivals,’ McGrath wrote. ‘He will concentrate on Japan’s important game tomorrow v Saudi Arabia and then fighting for place in [the Liverpool] team. Subject of Leeds enquiry this month.’

Minamino has made eight Premier League appearances this campaign, scoring twice. Those goals came in victories over Arsenal and Brentford.

He has been in good form in the Carabao Cup, netting four strikes in five matches on Liverpool’s route to the final. The Reds will come up against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday February 27.

Takumi Minamino has new squad rival

However, Takumi Minamino faces even more competition to get into Jurgen Klopp’s plans following the arrival of Luis Diaz.

The Colombia wide man has moved to Anfield from Porto for an initial £37.5m, which could rise to £50m.

On Diaz’s arrival, Klopp said: “I could not be happier that we’ve been able to get this deal done and bring Luis to Liverpool.

Diaz is Mane's successor, Reds still looking for Salah's Liverpool are making their Salah situation a lot harder than it needs to be.

“I have always been a believer in only signing players in January if you would want to sign them in the summer, and that’s very much the case with Luis.

“He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time.

“This team deserved to add quality and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team.”

Liverpool deal collapses

Liverpool’s late deal to sign Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho has fallen through, despite a fee being agreed between the two clubs.

Just minutes after Monday’s transfer deadline, the deal had reportedly collapsed due to the Football League not having any transfer sheets for the potential loan agreement.

The Reds had earlier bid a bargain £5m for the 19-year-old attacking midfielder. That was accepted by the promotion-chasing Championship team.

However, The Times journalist Paul Joyce explained that a summer agreement could still happen. “Liverpool did not complete the Carvalho deal with Fulham by the deadline,” he said.

“However, if all parties agree there can still be a pre-agreement for the player to move to Liverpool in July. There is no immediate time pressure for that agreement to be reached.”

Carvalho was expected to complete an Anfield switch and then head back to Fulham on loan.

The Reds will now have to wait until the summer to carry out his move. But they could face competition from other sides for one of the best young players operating in the second tier.

