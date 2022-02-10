Takumi Minamino has admitted he is “not satisfied” with what he has achieved at Liverpool yet, in an open indication of why he snubbed a January exit.

Minamino was the subject of interest in the January transfer window, just like last year when he was loaned to Southampton. This time around, though, he stayed put at Anfield.

Leeds United and Monaco were among those to be rejected with loan offers. Instead, Minamino opted to fight for his place in the Liverpool frontline.

It seems a tall order, especially after the addition of Luis Diaz. However, the Japan international has now shed some light on his own Liverpool aims.

“Playing for Liverpool was my childhood dream,” Minamino told LFC TV. “I am really happy to be here as the club’s first Asian player.

“I would love to achieve something here and I am not satisfied with the result yet.

“Any achievements I make here could bring more chances for Asian players who may play at this club in the future.

“It will also give supporters a better impression of what an Asian player can do, shining for this club.

“I would love to contribute to the team more.”

Sadio Mane won’t rule out La Liga move to Real Madrid or Barcelona Sadio Mane could leave Liverpool for Real Madrid or Barcelona as La Liga move is on the cards

Minamino has been a Liverpool player for two years now. He joined the club from RB Salzburg in January 2020 after playing against them in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old is yet to start a Premier League match this season, but has made eight substitute appearances. From those, he has managed to contribute two goals – plus a further five from seven in domestic cup competitions.

His contract with the Merseyside club runs until 2024.

Calvert-Lewin, Wilson, Bamford: How many goals have absent strikers cost their sides this season?

Luis Diaz transfer revelation made

As stated, Liverpool signed Diaz in January to add another layer above Minamino in the pecking order.

One forgotten Liverpool man has now explained how he helped convince Diaz to make the move.

Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic, who left Anfield last summer for a second spell at Porto, has now revealed his role in the transfer.

“Some people from the club asked me what Luis was like as a person,” Grujic told The Athletic.

“They asked me about his behaviour off the field. I told them that he was a great guy who would fit easily into any group of lads.

“I also spoke a bit with Luis about Liverpool. Luis was very happy that a club like Liverpool were interested in him.”

Diaz is now competing for a place along with the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah. In contrast, Minamino and Divock Origi will likely be restricted to backup roles for the rest of the season.

READ MORE: New wonderkid on Liverpool radar as agent reveals he is ‘waiting for a call’ from the Reds