Liverpool have turned down two offers for forward Takumi Minamino, including one from fellow Premier League side Leeds United.

Minamino has been playing a bit-part role for Liverpool this season, and indeed practically ever since he joined the club in January 2020. The former RB Salzburg attacker is yet to start a Premier League match in 2021-22.

He has featured more in cup competitions, meaning he has an overall tally of six goals from 18 games this term. However, he only has six starts to his name in total.

This time last year, Liverpool loaned the Japan international out to Southampton. But this year it seems they have no intention of letting the 27-year-old go.

The PA news agency are reporting that Liverpool have rejected bids from Leeds and Monaco for Minamino.

Fellow Premier League outfit Leeds are yet to make a signing for their senior squad this month. Finding reinforcements may be beneficial if they are to stay clear of the relegation zone.

Depth in attack is an issue for a side who have been inconsistent in the absence of Patrick Bamford and risk losing Raphinha in the summer.

But Minamino will not be the man to fill their void after Liverpool turned them away.

Ligue 1 outfit Monaco got the same response after trying to take him to mainland Europe.

Liverpool still have Minamino under contract until 2024, so are under no pressure to sell despite his lack of action.

And with four competitions still to play in this season, they do not want to deprive themselves of a useful depth option.

Liverpool told they can upgrade upon Minamino

Minamino is one of a few depth options Liverpool have behind Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane up front.

In fact, Diogo Jota has excelled to an extent that he has seemingly surpassed Firmino in the pecking order.

Liverpool then have Minamino and Divock Origi, but have been told they should speed up their pursuit of West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen as an upgrade.

Kevin Phillips told Football Insider: “He [Bowen] reminds me a bit of Diogo Jota.

“Just because of how he’s getting better and better with West Ham just as Jota did with Wolves.

“Jota turned into a quality player up there and went to Liverpool and then took it up another level. Playing with better players has meant he’s improved even more.

“Bowen is doing the same. When you map out his career so far, he’s progressed gradually with some great players at West Ham – and David Moyes has really helped him.

“He’s a confident, technically brilliant player – and he chips in with goals, as well.

“Putting him into a side with even more quality, he would shine even more.

“For me, he’s a class above the likes of Minamino and Origi, and could be the new Jota.”

