Liverpool have reportedly made an approach to sign an impressive Real Madrid star who will be allowed to move on from the LaLiga giants this summer.

The Reds have been incredibly quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with outgoings dominating the new Arne Slor era at Anfield to date.

Joel Matip, Thiago, Adrian and Calvin Ramsay have all moved on but Slot still awaits his first addition since replacing the legendary Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside.

The rumour mill is at least starting to pick up on that front, with the likes of defensive standouts Marc Guehi and Goncalo Inacio both known to be major targets for Liverpool.

Guehi was outstanding for England as the Three Lions reached the final at Euro 2024 before losing to Spain, while Inacio had made a real name for himself since breaking into the Sporting team in 2020.

And, with the focus seemingly on defensive recruits, that certainly explains the chase for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who has been told he can move on after a breakout campaign at the Bernabeu.

Praised as a ‘world-class’ shot-stopper, Lunin was Madrid’s starting goalkeeper for the majority of last season, though the return of Thibaut Courtois from injury means that the Ukraine international will almost certainly drop back down to the bench for the upcoming campaign.

And as a result, there is some significant transfer interest in the talented 25-year-old, who at just £25m would represent an absolute bargain for a club in the hunt for a new No.1 or a top-class backup.

Lunin Liverpool links remain surprising

That is where Liverpool‘s interest is a touch surprising though, given that Alisson remains the clear first choice and the impressive Caoimhin Kelleher is his current deputy.

However, there has been interest from the Saudi Pro League in Alisson, while Kelleher is expected to move on in his hunt for regular first-team action.

Due to his exploits with the LaLiga and Champions League winners, Lunin is sure to expect that he will get a starting spot with another top European side. However, there is every chance he would come in as Alisson’s No.2 if he does make the switch to Merseyside.

The reports from Spain do appear to be accurate, however, which paints a potential picture of what could still happen with Alisson despite his decision to resist Saudi offers so far.

If Lunin does sign though, it would give Slot the best goalkeeper pairing in the Premier League bar none and also allow the Dutchman to utlilise an incredible rotation.