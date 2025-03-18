Liverpool have already held talks over the blockbuster signing of Man Utd target Victor Osimhen this summer, his captain for Nigeria has let slip, and with the on-loan Galatasaray striker boasting seven qualities that make him ideal for the Premier League.

The Reds will be in the market for new players this summer after a chastening week saw them dumped out of the Champions League on penalties and beaten in the Carabao Cup final by Newcastle – leaving Liverpool with just one trophy, the Premier League title, up for grabs this season.

And while only their second English league crown in just 35 years will spark joyous celebrations on the red half of Merseyside, there is a feeling that the season could, and maybe should, have ended in much more success for Arne Slot’s side.

With sources confirming the club are gearing up for what is being billed as a ‘historic summer’ – and with Slot having a £200m kitty at his disposal – Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new left-back, holding midfielder and striker as the Reds look to add more quality options to their ranks.

And while the Reds are one of several Premier League sides hunting a new No.9 – all of Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd are looking to land a new centre-forward too – the Reds may have just nudged ahead of the chasing pack in the quest for one of the best around in Osimhen.

That’s after Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong revealed that the 140-goal striker has already held talks with multiple clubs over a move. And while Man Utd were thought to be leading the race, the former Watford defender personally namedropped Liverpool as a potential destination, with his clause set to drop to £67m (€80m, $87m) this summer, giving them further hope of a deal.

“I know he’s a Chelsea fan, but I also know he’s had talks with all the top teams,” Troost-Ekong told TalkSport. “It’s up to him what he chooses. He will fit into every team. I know Liverpool have spoken about getting a new striker next season. We will see…

“I’m also reading like everyone else is, that he has a clause this summer. When he went to Galatasaray I think it worked out amazingly for him. I couldn’t see him playing there for another season, or anywhere else but the Premier League next season.”

The seven qualities that make Osimhen ideally suited to the Premier League

The coach of Osimhen’s parent Napoli, Antonio Conte, confirmed months ago that Osimhen will be allowed to leave Naples this summer.

“I’m sorry about what happened. I’m sorry for Osimhen. I’m sorry for the club that didn’t monetize. I am sorry for myself because we didn’t complete the team as we wanted, but the club proved to be consistent in this situation,” Conte told the Italian media when Osimhen was allowed to join Galatasaray on a season’s loan.

“No, this is the team. This is the group,” Conte added.

“We made decisions. I mentioned coherence before. Those who are not consistent don’t respect the rules. I repeat, respect to the club. The president proved consistent despite losing important money – credit where credit is due. The club were consistent, knowing that if the situation had been unlocked earlier, we would all have been advantaged. As I said, we’ve started rebuilding. Good players arrived. They were on the table. It took us time to understand and think about it, but we signed them, and I am happy. We didn’t do everything, and it’s okay, but I think the club did well.”

And with the cash on offer in the Premier League, a move to England now looks increasingly likely for a striker who, according to Troost-Ekong, boasts seven perfect qualities ideally suited to succeed in the EPL.

“Finishing is the part he’s working on the most,” Troost-Ekong, who now plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Kholood, said. “His qualities are his tenacity, he’s relentless, he’ll chase down every ball. In the air he’s amazing.

“You can play the ball up to him and he’ll hold the ball up. If he’s one-on-one in the box, or you cross it in, he’s going to score. He’s direct so I think that’s why he would suit the Premier League.”

Two attackers in, two attackers out at Anfield this summer?

Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have scored just 15 goals between them at Anfield this season and the pair both now face serious fights to remain at Anfield next season.

Uruguay star Nunez appears closest to the door. Multiple sources, including TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs, and the in-the-know Fabrizio Romano and James Pearce, have all confirmed the Uruguayan can expect to depart Merseyside this summer.

And while a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia looks most likely, the striker was again linked with a move to Atletico Madrid over the weekend.

Meanwhile, speculation is gathering pace that Jota will also be allowed to move away.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on Monday that the Portuguese forward’s former club Wolves have already held talks over a possible deal to bring him back to Molineux – and with the Reds having also named their price.

On the incoming front, Slot is reported to have decided to sign one of either Julian Alvarez or Alexander Isak to elevate his strikeforce to new levels – though both players will command club-record fees if they were to be signed.

