Liverpool in talks for ‘perfect’ transfer as spectacular striker loan approved

Liverpool are reportedly planning to sign a Champions League-winning striker on loan in January, while the Reds are in talks with multiple clubs over the ‘perfect move’ for a midfielder and there are telling updates on Antoine Semenyo and Harvey Elliott.

Alexander Isak’s fractured leg and ankle injury is expected to rule the Swede out for up to three months.

Arne Slot must navigate an extremely busy period of the season with just one striker (Hugo Ekitike) at his disposal, unless a new frontman arrives in January…

Liverpool to loan PSG striker?

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are ‘discussing internally’ a number of high profile strikers who could be signed on six-month loans in January.

Chief among them is Goncalo Ramos, who of course, was part of the all-conquering PSG side that won the quadruple last season.

Ramos isn’t a regular starter in Paris owing to the presence of Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue. Nevertheless, he is clinical when taking to the pitch, scoring nine goals in just 984 minutes of action this season.

Liverpool are said to weighing up a six-month loan approach, and the chance to feature more consistently at Anfield would help Ramos boost his stock for Portugal ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The report stated: ‘Liverpool see Ramos as a potential short-term solution who could slot in seamlessly, offering pressing intensity and penalty-box instincts while Isak recovers.’

Talks on for ‘perfect’ transfer

Elsewhere, transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has confirmed Liverpool are in discussions with multiple sides regarding a loan move for Trey Nyoni.

The 18-year-old is among Liverpool’s brightest prospects but understandably, chances in the first-team are in short supply right now.

The Reds want Nyoni to get regular game-time but are wary of how detrimental failed loan spells can be.

As such, Liverpool are in the process of determining whether Nyoni should leave on loan in January, and the green light will only be given if the perfect club are found.

The key in this instance is guaranteed minutes. Indeed, a loan where Nyoni spends extended periods rooted to the bench serves no purpose.

Premier League sides are understood to be among those Liverpool are talking to, though a move within England’s top flight appears unlikely, given the doubts over game-time assurances.

Instead, a move down a level to the Championship or to a lesser European league could be on the cards. Failure to find the perfect solution will see Nyoni continue his development at Liverpool for the remainder of the season.

Antoine Semenyo truths

Semenyo has given priority to signing with Manchester City in the winter window, though that’s not stopped The Telegraph from claiming Liverpool are still in the mix are considering a hijack.

Those claims prompted a quick response from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, who set the record straight.

“I am getting many questions today, guys, because of some reports about Liverpool, reports mentioning that Liverpool might hijack this deal for Antoine Semenyo,” said Romano on his YouTube channel.

“What I can tell you, guys, is that Manchester City want to be as fast as possible to avoid any kind of surprise for the Antoine Semenyo deal.

“So, what Manchester City will do next is to be in touch, already this week with Bournemouth, the relationship between the two clubs, I am told, is quite good.

“So, Manchester City will be in direct conversation with Bournemouth to discuss how to proceed with the Semenyo deal.

“Manchester City will sit at a table and say, okay, we have an agreement with Semenyo, we can pay the release clause, £65million, by January 10th, remember, or try to agree between clubs with a different structure.

“So, Manchester City and Bournemouth will talk this week, in these hours, I would say, to try to reach an agreement on the structure of the deal and get the ‘Here we go’ done for Antoine Semenyo.

“From Liverpool, they have always been calling. Liverpool started calling in November, Liverpool called again in December.

“Liverpool have always been in contact with people close to the player.

“At the moment, sources close to Semenyo confirm that the player has indicated Manchester City as his favourite destination.

“But, you know, until the deals are signed, we always have to be careful. At this stage, Manchester City are in the process to complete the deal and will approach Bournemouth to get a deal done.

“Then guys, what’s going to happen with Liverpool, we will see.

“Liverpool will decide maybe a late attempt, but at the moment, from Liverpool, calls constantly, but never an official proposal.”

Harvey Elliott’s nightmare

Finally, Liverpool and Aston Villa are expected to reach some form of agreement that sees Elliott return to Anfield next month.

Villa have no intention of giving Elliott any game-time, given they do not want to activate the £35m conditional obligation to buy in his loan deal. The obligation is triggered by Elliott making 10 appearances in the league for Villa.

There is no recall clause in the terms, meaning the two clubs must negotiate the player’s return from scratch.

Upon returning to Anfield, Liverpool will have a decision to make…

