Orkun Kokcu has heightened rumours of a big move to Liverpool by labelling Arne Slot as ‘the best coach in the world’.

Kokcu knows Slot well after having played under him at Feyenoord. The central midfielder developed hugely under Slot’s guidance and went on to become one of Feyenoord’s biggest stars.

Kokcu registered 12 goals and five assists in 46 games during the 2022-23 season, helping Slot’s Feyenoord win the Eredivisie title, reach the Europa League quarter-finals and reach the semi-finals of the Dutch Cup.

Kokcu earned Feyenoord significant profit in July 2023 when he joined Benfica in a €25million (£20.9m / $26.4m) deal, having originally cost the Dutch side just €40k.

The Turkey international is now starring in Portugal and has notched four goals and three assists in 15 games for Benfica this term, leading to rumours about a switch to Liverpool.

Kokcu has reportedly given a Liverpool move the green light as he wants to play under Slot once again. He is not trying to stay out of the headlines, either.

In an interview with Portuguese outlet Record, Kokcu said of Slot: “He made me the player I am today. He is the best coach in the world.”

The 23-year-old’s comments will give Liverpool chiefs hope they can strike a deal for his signature in 2025.

Slot is thought to have asked Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes to sign Kokcu, no matter the cost.

The playmaker has a massive €150m (£125.4m / $158.2m) release clause in his Benfica contract. Liverpool can sign him for a much more achievable price, though.

Previous reports have stated that Kokcu is available for €80m (£66.9m / $84.4m).

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are pursuing a new midfielder to add extra quality and energy in the middle of the park, and one could arrive as early as January.

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi is another midfielder on Liverpool’s shortlist. The Reds tried to sign him over the summer but he opted to stay in Spain.

Liverpool transfers: Signing talks begin; player-plus-cash deal

Meanwhile, reports in Germany claim Liverpool have entered talks with Eintracht Frankfurt ace Omar Marmoush over a move to Anfield.

The forward, who has already notched 14 goals for Frankfurt this season, has been tipped to replace Egyptian compatriot Mo Salah at Liverpool.

Salah has labelled Marmoush ‘incredibly talented’ but has also urged him to ‘stay away’ from comparisons between the two players.

Another player Liverpool are interested in signing is Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.

Separate reports have claimed Liverpool are ‘huge fans’ of Robinson, who could become their successor for Andy Robertson at left-back.

Liverpool are even willing to include Kostas Tsimikas in a player-plus-cash offer for Robinson.

Slot can get the best out of Kokcu