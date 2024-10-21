Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reported to have instructed scouts to keep a close watch on in-form FC Porto striker Samu Omorodion with the possibility of a huge move to sign the forward in 2025 beginning to take shape and amid claims the Reds want to find an upgrade for a Jurgen Klopp signing who appears to have fallen down the pecking order.

The Merseysiders have started life brilliantly under the Dutch tactician, winning 10 of their first 11 matches under his charge and only a surprise home defeat to Nottingham Forest on matchday four in the Premier League blotting their copybook so far. The form Liverpool have shown so far under Slot is arguably all the more remarkable given it has been achieved only exclusively with the entirety of the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp over the summer.

And while only Federico Chiesa has been added to their squad this summer, the Italian has been limited to just 78 minutes of action for Liverpool so far.

Instead of spending freely, Slot decided to take an analytical approach to his playing pool, looking at which players best fitted his system and adapted best to his tactics. That approach – albeit more through the failure to sign Martin Zubimendi – has certainly aided Ryan Gravenberch, with the Netherlands star having impressed in his role in the midfield and proving himself virtually undroppable.

Now, according to Fichajes, one player that Slot has set his sights on signing in 2025 is Porto star Omorodion, with Manchester City and PSG also keeping tabs on the player.

The 20-year-old has made a brilliant start to life in Portugal, scoring seven times in as many appearances, including a double for his club in a recent Europa League fixture against Manchester United that could potentially have proved fatal to Erik ten Hag’s future job prospects.

And while the report claims Omorodion is happy with the Portuguese side right now, a sizeable offer for his services in 2025 could tempt them into business, especially if they can make a sizeable profit on the bargain €15m (£12.7m, $16.8m) fee paid to Atletico Madrid over the summer.

Another report, this time in Caught Offside, believe Omorodion’s potential signing for Liverpool could have big consequences for Darwin Nunez, with the Uruguayan having fallen down the pecking order under Slot.

Can Slot still get a tune out of Darwin Nunez?

While early says in the Slot regime, it appears Nunez will not be first choice under the Dutchman as he was under predecessor Jurgen Klopp, with the German shelling out a fee ultimately worth a club-record £85m (€100m, $130m) for his signature from Benfica in summer 2022.

So far this season, Nunez has clocked up 367 minutes of action, making three starts (one each in the Premier League, EFL Cup and the Champions League), scoring one goal and adding one assist in that time.

Speaking last month, Slot insisted he still very much believed in the player and was adamant he would have a crucial role to play this season.

“It’s always difficult because players, but also the media, only think you have confidence in a player if you play him,” Slot said of Nunez. “We have confidence in all of them, otherwise you don’t bring a player in if you’re 3-1 up half an hour before the end, or last week against Nottingham Forest he came in half an hour before the end.

“There’s a lot of confidence in him. But there are two players for that position and I could even come up with more who could play in that position – he is in competition with Diogo [Jota] who has done really well. But many games have to be played and there will be enough time to judge Darwin: if he improves and how he improves and if he can do special things for the club.”

With Slot liking his attackers to drop deep and help link up the play, that role has very much helped bring out the best in Jota this season.

Slot, though, claims they have been working hard with Nunez on improving his understanding of the position and of what is expected of him.

“I think it comes to what you have to do when we have the ball and when we don’t have the ball and fit his own characteristics into that,” Slot said. “We did work with him on his qualities to get the best out of him. But there’s also a general thing he has to understand, like all the others.”

IN PROFILE: Who is Samu Omorodion?

Samu Omorodion’s Porto stats so far

By Samuel Bannister

If you were to design a striker with all the assets to succeed in the modern game, your creation might look something like Samu Omorodion.

The striker is quick, creative and clever; powerful, physical and precise. And his recent form proves he knows where the back of the net is.

Omorodion’s back story is an interesting one. He was born in the autonomous Spanish city of Melilla, which is actually situated on the coast of North Africa. He grew up in Seville and his first club as a professional was Granada, about 250km away in Andalusia.

His time there unlocked a door to an even higher level of football. After an 18-goal season for Granada’s reserves in the 2022-23 season, he was rewarded with his first team debut that August against Atletico Madrid – and he scored. Seven days later, Atletico bought him and gave him a five-year contract.

However, he was on the move again five days later, as Atletico sent him on loan to Alaves for further experience in LaLiga. He scored eight goals for his temporary side, catching the attention of clubs across Europe and in the Premier League.

Chelsea took a look in the summer 2024 transfer window, for example. But it was Porto who won the race to sign him before he had even had the chance to make his competitive debut for Atletico (who instead invested in Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez as their new strikers).

And the current campaign has all the ingredients for being a breakout year for Omorodion, whose recent brace against Manchester United in the Europa League took him to seven goals for the season already.

Throw in the Olympic gold medal he won with Spain’s U23 male football team this summer and it’s safe to say Omorodion has made a name for himself in 2024. Where will 2025 take him?