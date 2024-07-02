David Hancko has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield

Liverpool are keen to bring in a new centre-back this summer as a long-term replacement for Joel Matip, who officially left the club on Sunday.

The Reds have drawn up a shortlist of defensive targets and Feyenoord star David Hancko has been heavily linked ever since Arne Slot took charge at Anfield.

Talk of a reunion with his former boss has ramped up in recent weeks amid claims he’s ready to leave the Dutch club in pursuit of a new challenge elsewhere.

Hancko was one of Feyenoord’s standout performers last season, making 48 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and making three assists.

He generally plays as a centre-back but has also featured as a left-back, which could come in handy for Liverpool given the unconvincing performances of Kostas Tsimikas last term.

READ MORE: Liverpool hopes of signing top Euro 2024 star implode as midfield enforcer outlines Barcelona dream

Hancko is set to return from international duty with Slovakia at the Euro 2024 after they were knocked out of the tournament, and his next move is expected to be decided soon.

Slot clearly trusted Hancko during his time at Feyenoord. Still, recent reports suggest the player, despite being a boyhood Liverpool supporter, doesn’t believe he’ll make the dream switch to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool linked star drops Arne Slot verdict

In an interview with Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Hancko has revealed that he’s spoken with Slot several times since the coach took up his new job at Liverpool.

“I think in three years he (Slot) will be mentioned as one of the best coaches in the world,” Hancko said.

“I see that happening because I know what he did for us and now he has the biggest platform to show it. I have a lot of confidence in him and his staff.”

Despite Hancko’s admiration for Slot, he believes his chances of joining up with the boss at Liverpool, are ‘small.’

“I don’t express that appreciation because I hope I go with him to Liverpool, because that chance is small,” Hancko added.

“I spoke to him a few times after the season, chatted to him, but I don’t think they are looking for a player in my position so I don’t think a move to Liverpool will happen.

“But I wish him the best good luck, he really is a fantastic coach.”

While Hancko thinks Liverpool aren’t looking for a new centre-back, that certainly isn’t the case.

Lille’s Leny Yoro, Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori and Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou are just three top defenders who have been linked with the Merseyside club recently.

It will be interesting to see who the Reds opt to bring in, but it doesn’t sound like it’ll be Hancko.

DON’T MISS: Every centre-back linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, including Everton star, Arne Slot favourite