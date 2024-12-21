Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi was Liverpool’s top transfer target this past summer but he ultimately rejected the chance to move to Anfield.

Liverpool agreed to pay the Spanish international’s €60million (£50.1m, $66.7m) release clause and at one stage, were very optimistic about sealing a deal.

Zubimendi chose to stay with Sociedad instead and in a recent interview, opened up on his decision. The 25-year-old suggests that the opportunity for a Premier League move may well come around again.

On Liverpool’s approach, Zubimendi told El Diario Vasco: “I went on vacation, and it caught me by surprise. It wasn’t something I had planned. I reacted when the situation arose.

“It was an uncomfortable time for me but I weighed the pros and cons and concluded that the best option was to stay.

“I don’t believe in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunities. If you’re good and want to achieve something, it will come to you. There’s no need to rush.

“I looked at my personal progression, who I am, and the club’s project. I stayed because I knew this season would be important for me in the team, and I still had steps to take. It wasn’t that hard of a decision. There were many reasons for my decision, but I was selfish and thought about what was best for me – and that was staying.”

Man City not planning January move for Zubimendi

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Liverpool remain very interested in Zubimendi and could swoop for him again in January, as they still want to bring in a new defensive midfielder

It would take a major U-turn from Zubimendi for a deal to happen next month though, as Zubimendi said last season that he wouldn’t leave Sociedad mid-season when Arsenal came calling.

Man City have also been heavily linked with Zubimendi as they look to bring in a new midfielder in January to cover for injured superstar Rodri.

We reported on Friday that a deal was much more likely next summer for Man City and Sam Lee of The Athletic has revealed that Pep Guardiola’s side aren’t actively pursuing the Spaniard at the moment.

“At the risk of causing a meltdown before I go, City sources are indicating that neither Bruno Guimaraes or Martin Zubimendi are targets for January,” Lee posted on X.

TEAMtalk understands that both Guimaraes and Zubimendi are on Man City’s shortlist but there is an acceptance that it’d be near-impossible to complete deals in January, especially in Guimaraes’ case.

Also on the shortlist is Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, while Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is also believed to be on Man City’s radar.

Meanwhile, reports are growing hat Liverpool could soon announce the news all their fans have been hoping for with Mo Salah closing in on a blockbuster new deal to stay at Anfield.

Although talks over a new deal at Anfield have proved complicated, it’s been revealed this week that Salah is now closer than ever to extending his stay, having seemingly rejected eight major moves to commit to an extension on Merseyside.

A recent report has suggested that Salah has changed his mind and has reduced his demands to extend his stay at Anfield.

In other news, Liverpool have cause for concern as Barcelona are reportedly plotting a mammoth contract offer for Trent Alexander-Arnold to beat Real Madrid to his signature.

Like Salah, Alexander-Arnold’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and talks over an extension have proved even more difficult than those with the Egyptian king.

Reports claim that Barca have a plan in place to finance the deal and with the Reds vice-captain also said to be ‘seduced’ by the idea of moving to the Nou Camp.

