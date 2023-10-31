Liverpool target ‘honoured’ by Klopp approach, with ‘clear priority’ set for next move

Former Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig chief Max Eberl is ‘honoured’ by interest from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, though a report has revealed he actually wants to join a European titan instead.

Liverpool enjoyed huge success while Michael Edwards was their sporting director between November 2016 and June 2022. The Englishman was pivotal in Liverpool signing top players such as Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, while he also helped the Reds to pick up good money for the likes of Dominic Solanke, Rhian Brewster and Mamadou Sakho.

Edwards left Liverpool shocked when he decided to leave the club in the summer of 2022. His assistant, Julian Ward, stepped into the role, but that only lasted a year as he also opted to depart Anfield.

In June, Liverpool replaced Ward by landing ex-Wolfsburg director Jorg Schmadtke. Initially, it was thought that the 59-year-old had only taken the job on for the duration of the summer transfer window, but Schmadtke then announced that his contract will run for 12 months.

In the final few months of the deal, Schmadtke will sit down with those above him at Liverpool to discuss whether the two parties are heading in the right direction, with a possible extension on the cards.

However, it seems Liverpool are eyeing up alternative sporting directors in case they decide to part ways with Schmadtke. They have been linked with Eberl, 50.

He was Gladbach’s sporting director between 2008 and 2022. He then had a short spell at Leipzig before leaving the club in September of this year.

German outlet Bild have now provided an update on Eberl’s situation. They state that Liverpool are showing ‘renewed interest’ in capturing him, so he can help take Klopp’s squad to the next level.

Max Eberl ‘honoured’ by Liverpool interest – report

This renewed interest has left Eberl ‘honoured’, given the size of the club in question and their huge achievements in recent years.

However, Klopp and Liverpool appear set for disappointment in this particular hunt. That is because Eberl instead has his eyes on the sporting director job at Bayern, with that move his ‘clear priority’ at this moment in time.

Bayern sacked their previous sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, alongside CEO Oliver Kahn in May after the club only just managed to beat Dortmund to the Bundesliga title.

Bayern snared Red Bull Salzburg chief Christoph Freund as Salihamidzic’s replacement. However, Eberl thinks the Bayern hierarchy could move to replace Freund with him.

Bild state that Bayern president Herbert Hainer is keen to bring Eberl in, though new CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen is not convinced on him. As such, Bayern have yet to approach Eberl about a switch to the Allianz Arena.

If Bayern fail to step up their interest in the German by opening talks, then this could allow Liverpool to sneak in and make Eberl Schmadtke’s successor. However, it is clear that right now Eberl would rather work for the most successful team in his homeland.

