Ten Hag tells Klopp explosive Liverpool exit is ‘no good for Premier League’ despite ‘understanding’ why

Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag either side of the Liverpool badge

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained that he “understands” why Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool, but believes it’s “no good for the Premier League.”

Klopp has been one of the best managers in the top flight of English football since he joined the Reds from Borussia Dortmund in 2015. He’s responsible for both the longest and third-longest winning runs in Premier League history.

He’s also orchestrated the most comeback wins for his side than any other club in Europe’s top-five leagues since he joined.

His trophy haul at Liverpool is a decorated one, it includes: a Champions League, Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup, Club World Cup and Community Shield.

Klopp will go down as a legend in Reds history, but on Friday he dropped the bomb that he’d be leaving after nine years in charge at Anfield, with his side currently top of the Premier League.

He cited the fact he is “running out of energy” as one of the main reasons for his departure.

The shock of his exit has been followed by tributes from big names in world football, and rival manager Ten Hag has weighed in on the situation.

The United boss has stated how he understands Klopp’s desire to leave.

Ten Hag ‘can understand’ Klopp exit

“I can understand that,” Ten Hag said, quoted by the Daily Mail.

“Nine years is a long time. I think it’s a period by building up and achieving targets, but also I think setbacks and going into difficult periods. The Premier League is very intense.

“The combination with European club football, when you’re there nine years it’s a long period and I can understand he is running out of energy, and that is one of his arguments to step down.”

Indeed, Klopp’s energy is depleted to a point he feels he might not take up another job in management, despite reports he could be set to manage the German national team.

Klopp exit ‘no good for Premier League’

While it might help other sides to be more competitive, Ten Hag believes Klopp’s exit is a bad thing for the profile of the Premier League.

“It’s no good for the Premier League,” Ten Hag said.

“So he has made an era there, he built the club, he brought the club back where they belong, so congratulations on that. He has done an amazing job in Liverpool.”

Klopp’s exit from Anfield sees an elite manager walk away from the Premier League.

Liverpool will hope whoever they get through the door is of the same ilk, so they can pick up where they left off, but it’ll be hard for anybody to follow in his footsteps and make the same connection with fans.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Liverpool to change managers at same time, with elite boss ‘always keen’ on Old Trafford job