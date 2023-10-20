The 10 most valuable players at Liverpool: Surprise No.1, no Alisson Becker or Virgil van Dijk

While Liverpool endured a difficult 2022/23 season, they still have a plethora of talented players in their squad.

Jurgen Klopp’s side still have a number of world-class players from their Premier League title-winning campaign in 2019/20.

The manager has also freshened up the squad in recent years by dipping into the transfer market and bringing in new additions.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the 10 most valuable players at Liverpool.

10. Ibrahima Konate – €38m

Liverpool signed Konate in the summer of 2021 after triggering the €41.5million release clause in his RB Leipzig contract.

The France international has now managed to usurp Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, establishing his spot in the heart of Liverpool’s backline.

While he’s currently regarded as the most valuable centre-back in Klopp’s squad, the 24-year-old is still looking up to team-mate Virgil van Dijk, who is valued at €35million.

“There are very few defenders who have managed to have as good a career as him,” Konate told Le Parisien. “I learn a lot alongside him. My goal, and he knows it, is to have a better career than him.”

9. Andy Robertson – €40m

After joining Liverpool from Hull City for just €9million in 2017, Robertson developed into one of the best left-backs in the world.

At the peak of his powers, he was valued at €80million after helping the Reds win the Champions League and the Premier League.

But the 29-year-old Scotland international struggled for form in the 2022/23 season and his market value has now dropped down to €40million.

He is still only €2million behind Manchester United’s Luke Shaw and Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, who are currently the most valuable left-backs in the Premier League.

8. Diogo Jota – €50m

Eyebrows were raised in the summer of 2020 when Liverpool parted with €44.7million to sign Jota, who was valued at just €28million at the time.

But his versatility across the forward line makes him a valuable option for Klopp’s side, and his market value has almost doubled in the last three years.

The 26-year-old Portugal international committed his future to the Reds in August 2022 by signing a new five-year contract.

7. Cody Gakpo – €55m

Having starred for the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup, Gakpo then joined Liverpool in a €42million deal in January 2023.

The 24-year-old forward, who was also linked with a move to Manchester United, put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year contract at Anfield.

He showed glimpses of his quality in his debut half-season and is reportedly viewed as Liverpool’s long-term successor for Roberto Firmino, who left the club in the summer.

6= Darwin Nunez – €65m

After Nunez scored against Liverpool in the Champions League in 2021/22, Klopp then brought the striker to Anfield in a deal that could ultimately cost €100million.

He scored a respectable 15 goals in all competitions in his debut season in England, but he was also guilty of missing a number of clear-cut opportunities.

While the 24-year-old is far from the finished article, he’s enjoyed a promising start to the 2023/24 season and his market value is expected to rise over the next few seasons.

“Darwin is a player with a different skill set to our other players, which is good,” Klopp said in April. “He’s a real handful, a machine. He will score a lot of goals, and he’s scored a decent number already. But of course, he’s still adapting.”

DARWINNN 😍 The moment Nunez secured all three points at St James' Park 👌 #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/kPQD9XCSJO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 27, 2023

6= Trent Alexander-Arnold – €65m

A Liverpool academy graduate, Alexander-Arnold made his senior debut in 2016 and has blossomed into one of the most dynamic full-backs in the world.

The 25-year-old gets forward and helps provide width, but he has also showcased his versatility by playing in an inverted role in recent months.

His market value of €65million makes him the most valuable right-back in the Premier League, edging out the likes of Ben White and Reece James.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have agreed a new deal with the England international as his current contract expires in the summer of 2025.

6= Alexis Mac Allister – €65m

Mac Allister has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last 16 months and his market value has more than quadrupled, going from €15million to €65million.

He established himself in Argentina’s midfield during the 2022 World Cup as Lionel Scaloni’s team won the tournament in Qatar.

Liverpool secured his signature in the summer after triggering the €42million release clause in his Brighton & Hove Albion contract.

The 24-year-old signed a five-year contract at Anfield and has seamlessly slotted into the Liverpool midfield this season.

6= Mohamed Salah – €65m

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in a €42million deal in 2017, Salah has established himself as one of the best players in the world.

The Egpyt international, who is under contract until 2025, has netted 192 goals in all competitions for the Reds and is their all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League.

Despite showing no signs of slowing down, the 31-year-old has a surprisingly low market value of just €65million due to his age.

Liverpool still value him a lot higher than that and they rejected a €190million bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in the summer.

2. Dominik Szoboszlai – €70m

Liverpool identified Szoboszlai as a top target in the summer of 2023 and triggered the €70million release clause in his RB Leipzig contract.

The 22-year-old has already earned comparisons to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, and he will be a mainstay of their midfield for many more years to come.

“Szoboszlai looks brilliant,” Jamie Carragher told the Liverpool Echo. “He looks almost like one of the best players and if he wasn’t playing in a game, you would really miss him.

“It’s not just his creativity or his shooting ability, it is his physical impact: the pace and power he has got in terms of the ground he covers and the challenges he is involved in. If he doesn’t have his best game with the ball, he is still having a huge impact.”

1. Luis Diaz – €75m

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto in a €57.5million deal in January 2022 and put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

The Colombia international hit the ground running and won two trophies in his debut half-season after producing man-of-the-match performances in the League Cup and FA Cup finals.

A knee ligament injury derailed his progress in 2022/23, but he’s now back to full fitness and is looking to rediscover his best form.

Despite being the most valuable player at Liverpool, the 26-year-old winger is one of their lowest-paid players as he reportedly receives around £55,000-per-week.

