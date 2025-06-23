While Liverpool don’t have the unlimited funds of some of their Premier League rivals, they’re not afraid of splashing the cash when they feel it is necessary.

The Reds made a number of big-money additions during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure and have now backed Arne Slot in the transfer market.

We’ve taken a look at the 14 most expensive signings in Liverpool’s history, ranking them by the initial transfer fees.

Note: we’ve not included any potential add-ons and all statistics are correct as of the end of the 2024/25 season.

14= Ibrahima Konate – £35m

From: RB Leipzig

Year: 2021

Liverpool appearances: 132

After suffering an injury crisis in defence during the 2020/21 season, Liverpool triggered the £35million release clause in Konate’s contract.

The centre-back has gone from strength to strength in the last four years and his brilliant partnership with Virgil van Dijk helped Liverpool win the Premier League title in 2024/25.

But he currently faces an uncertain future at Anfield as he has entered the final year of his contract and talks over a new deal have stalled.

14= Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – £35m

From: Arsenal

Year: 2017

Liverpool appearances: 146

Oxlade-Chamberlain rejected Arsenal’s contract offer and turned down a move to Chelsea before joining Liverpool in a £35million deal.

The England international made a bright start to his Anfield career but his debut season was cruelly curtailed by a cruciate ligament rupture in April 2018.

After returning to full fitness and winning the Premier League in 2019/20, he then became a peripheral figure and was ultimately released at the end of the 2022/23 season.

14= Alexis MacAllister – £35m

From: Brighton

Year: 2023

Liverpool appearances: 95

MacAllister shot to prominence with his performances at the 2022 World Cup and Liverpool triggered the £35million release clause in his Brighton contract.

The Argentina international has become a fan favourite at Anfield and was nominated for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award in 2024/25 after helping the Reds win the Premier League.

“(He’s a) very important player, (has) game intelligence (and is) so comfortable on the ball,” Slot said.

“But what makes him even more special to me is normally players that have so much game inside and are so comfortable on the ball are not as aggressive and intense without the ball.

“He is one of the few players in the world that combines this great game intelligence, great on the ball, but (with) a tenacity without the ball.”

Alexis Mac Allister scores special goals 🚀 Two years at Liverpool for the Argentinian ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L1fudGMTNw — Premier League (@premierleague) June 8, 2025

14= Cody Gakpo – £35m

From: PSV

Year: 2023

Liverpool appearances: 128

Gakpo looked set to join Manchester United in January 2023 but Liverpool hijacked the move by agreeing to pay PSV Eindhoven an initial £35million and a further £9million in add-ons.

The Netherlands international struggled under Klopp and was often deployed in various positions across the front line, rather than his preferred left-wing role.

He has rediscovered his best form under Slot and was Liverpool’s second-top scorer in 2024/25 with 18 goals in all competitions, while also registering seven assists.

14= Andy Carroll – £35m

From: Newcastle United

Year: 2011

Liverpool appearances: 58

After Fernando Torres completed his £50million move to Chelsea on deadline day in January 2011, Liverpool reacted by signing Carroll from Newcastle United.

The striker became the most expensive British player in history but reportedly struggled to deal with the attention and pressure that came with the price tag.

He scored just 11 goals in 58 appearances for the Reds before being sold to West Ham United in 2013 at a £20million loss.

9. Luis Diaz – £37.5m

From: Porto

Year: 2022

Liverpool appearances: 148

Liverpool fought off competition from Tottenham to sign Diaz in January 2022 in a deal worth an initial £37.5million and another £12.5million in potential add-ons.

He hit the ground running and won two trophies in his debut half-season after producing man-of-the-match performances in the League Cup and FA Cup finals.

The Colombia international is renowned for his impressive work rate and has also improved his end product, registering 17 goals and eight assists in all competitions in 2024/25.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz

8. Fabinho – £39.3m

From: Monaco

Year: 2018

Liverpool appearances: 219

Following Emre Can’s departure in the summer of 2018, Liverpool paid Monaco an initial £39.3million and £4.4million in add-ons to secure Fabinho’s signature.

The Brazil international proved to be a world-class upgrade, helping the Reds win the Champions League in his debut season before lifting the Premier League trophy in 2019/20.

He suffered a dramatic dip in form in the 2022/23 season but Liverpool still managed to recoup their money by selling him to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for £40million.

“Fab was for so long the insurance we had more or less in midfield,” Klopp said. “He always gave us the freedom to play all the fancy stuff.

“He was involved in that from time to time as well but loved to be the hoover for the team, loved to do all the dirty work for the team.”

7. Diogo Jota – £41m

From: Wolves

Year: 2020

Liverpool appearances: 182

After winning the Premier League in 2019/20, Liverpool bolstered their attacking options by signing Jota from Wolves for a £41million transfer fee, which could rise to £45million with potential add-ons.

The forward has made a significant impact, scoring 65 goals and providing 26 assists in 182 appearances to help the Reds win a League Cup, the FA Cup and a Premier League title.

But he has often struggled to stay fit and TEAMtalk sources understand that Liverpool are open to offers for the Portugal international, who has been linked with a return to Wolves.

6. Naby Keita – £52.75m

From: RB Leipzig

Year: 2018

Liverpool appearances: 129

Having starred for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, expectations were high when Keita completed a £52.75million move to Liverpool in 2018.

The midfielder displayed flashes of brilliance but failed to live up to the billing due to a number of injury problems and a lack of consistency on the pitch.

He made just 84 Premier League appearances during his five-year stint at Anfield and joined Werder Bremen on a free transfer in 2023.

5. Alisson Becker – £56m

From: Roma

Year: 2018

Liverpool appearances: 298

After Loris Karius’ error-strewn display in the 2018 Champions League final, Liverpool addressed their problem position with the addition of Alisson from Roma.

He cost an initial £56million with another £9million in add-ons and temporarily became the most expensive goalkeeper of all time until Kepa Arrizabalaga usurped him a few weeks later.

Unlike Kepa, the Brazil international has more than lived up to his price tag and is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history.

Alisson Becker doing what he does best 😤 pic.twitter.com/1upEQIklAd — Premier League (@premierleague) March 6, 2025

4. Dominik Szoboszlai – £60.1m

From: RB Leipzig

Year: 2023

Liverpool appearances: 94

Szoboszlai followed in the footsteps of Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate in the summer of 2023 after Liverpool triggered the £60.1million release clause in his RB Leipzig contract.

While the all-action midfielder has been criticised for his lack of end product, he did still play a key role in their Premier League title win in 2024/25.

“In my opinion, he is a bit underestimated,” Slot said. “Not by me, but he doesn’t always get the credits for the fact he is very important for this team, because his work-rate is un-be-lievable.

“He just keeps on running with the highest intensity, and that is so important for a team that wants to compete for something.”

3. Darwin Nunez – £64million

From: Benfica

Year: 2022

Liverpool appearances: 143

After scoring 34 goals in 41 appearances for Benfica in the 2021/22 season, Nunez established himself as one of the most sought-after strikers in European football.

He joined Liverpool in a deal worth an initial £64million and another £21million in add-ons and was billed as the potential long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino.

But the Uruguay international has been unable to replicate his Benfica form in a Liverpool shirt, scoring just 40 goals in 143 appearances for the club.

Liverpool are now looking to cut their losses with the 25-year-old and are reportedly willing to accept offers in the region of £40million.

2. Virgil van Dijk – £75m

From: Southampton

Year: 2018

Liverpool appearances: 319

Eyebrows were raised when it was announced that Van Dijk would join Liverpool in January 2018 in a transfer worth £75million – a then world record fee for a defender.

But the centre-back silenced his doubters by winning the PFA Player of the Year award and the Champions League in his first full season at Anfield.

He’s since added two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, the Community Shield, a UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA World Club Cup to his trophy cabinet and will go down as one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever players.

You shall not pass 🛑 Treat yourself to Virgil van Dijk absolutely bossing these 1v1s pic.twitter.com/NXgZIbo64t — Premier League (@premierleague) April 17, 2025

1. Florian Wirtz – £100m

From: Bayer Leverkusen

Year: 2025

Liverpool launched a double raid on Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025, buying Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong from the Bundesliga side.

They paid £29.5million for Frimpong and a club-record fee for Wirtz, with the midfielder costing an initial £100million and another £16million in add-ons.

Should those add-ons be achieved during his time at Anfield, the Germany international will also become a British transfer record signing.

“I’m really excited to have a new adventure in front of me,” he said. “This was also a big point of my thoughts: that I want to have something completely new, to go out of the Bundesliga and to join the Premier League.

“Last season they won the Premier League so my goal is for sure to win it again and also to go further in the Champions League. I’m really ambitious. I’m not coming [to] have fun here, I want also to achieve something and give the fans what they deserve.”

