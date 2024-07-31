Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid but Carlo Ancelotti suggests they have no interest in the right-back.

The England international is one of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League and remains a vital cog in the Reds’ squad.

However, he has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at Anfield and that has led to speculation that he could leave Liverpool this summer.

Alexander-Arnold would undoubtedly be a huge loss. He is one of Liverpool’s top chance creators, having made 81 assists in 310 appearances for the club.

As recently as Monday, it was reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ‘working on a deal’ for Alexander-Arnold, as well as Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

The LaLiga side have already added two new superstars to their star-studded squad, bringing in Kylian Mbappe and Endrick so far.

But Ancelotti has suggested that Madrid’s business for the summer could be done and he’s happy with his current options.

Carlo Ancelotti drops Real Madrid transfer clue

Speaking to reporters ahead of Madrid’s pre-season tour of the United States, Ancelotti was asked whether it would be a busy end to the window for his team.

“The squad is closed,” Ancelotti replied.

“[Jesus] Vallejo is back, [David] Alaba is recovering. We have the young people: Joan [Martinez], Jacobo [Ramon], and Raul [Asencio]. No one will be leaving because everyone wants to stay.”

Alexander-Arnold may not be heading for the Bernabeu this summer but his contract situation will still have Liverpool fans concerned.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also have less than a year remaining on their deals and Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes is working on extensions for them behind the scenes.

“Contractual situations, it would not be fair for us to talk about,” Hughes said in an interview earlier this month.

“These are private matters between club and players. The only concerns we have is total commitment to the cause for next season and we’re convinced that is the case.”

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson believes, however, that a move to Madrid would be difficult to turn down for Alexander-Arnold if they came calling.

“Madrid’s Madrid,” said Johnson when asked about the right-back.

“Liverpool are going to be going through some uncertain times in the short-term, so if Real Madrid are at the table, it’s difficult for players to not go.

“If he goes there, he’s likely to win the Champions League again, so I don’t think he could turn that down and Madrid would be crazy to not try and sign him.”

