The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wage, agents…

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all key players for Liverpool.

The Liverpool squad could be set for a major overhaul – and TEAMtalk have provided a detailed breakdown of each player’s contract.

Jurgen Klopp will leave Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and his successor will have ideas about what he wants the squad to look like.

While they will make new signings in the summer transfer window, they will also have to make decisions about the current members of the squad.

Using data from transfermarkt, capology and other sources, we’ve taken a look at the key contract details for every first-team player at Liverpool.

When does every Liverpool player’s contract expire?

Goalkeepers

Alisson – June 30, 2027

Caoimhin Kelleher – June 30, 2026

Adrian – June 30, 2024

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold – June 30, 2025

Conor Bradley – June 30, 2027

Calvin Ramsay – June 30, 2027

Virgil van Dijk – June 30, 2025

Ibrahima Konate – June 30, 2026

Joe Gomez – June 30, 2027

Joel Matip – June 30, 2024

Jarell Quansah – N/A

Rhys Williams – June 30, 2026

Sepp van den Berg – June 30, 2026

Nathaniel Phillips – June 30, 2025

Andrew Robertson – June 30, 2026

Konstantinos Tsimikas – June 30, 2027

Midfielders

Wataru Endo – June 30, 2027

Stefan Bajcetic – June 30, 2027

Alexis Mac Allister – June 30, 2028

Curtis Jones – June 30, 2027

Thiago – June 30, 2024

Ryan Gravenberch – June 30, 2028

Dominik Szoboszlai – June 30, 2028

Harvey Elliott – June 30, 2027

Fabio Carvalho – June 30, 2027

Bobby Clark – N/A

Forwards

Mohamed Salah – June 30, 2025

Darwin Nunez – June 30, 2028

Diogo Jota – June 30, 2027

Cody Gakpo – June 30, 2028

Luis Diaz – June 30, 2027

Ben Doak – N/A

Incoming sporting director Richard Hughes will be tasked with leading contract negotiations after the end of the 2023/24 season.

Adrian, Matip and Thiago are all out of contract in the summer and Liverpool reportedly have no plans to offer them extensions.

Thiago and Matip have both been plagued by injury problems in the 2023/24 season, while Adrian is currently the third-choice goalkeeper at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah also face uncertain futures at the club as their contracts are currently due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Van Dijk has previously admitted that he doesn’t know whether he will be part of the post-Klopp era at Liverpool.

Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and Fabrizio Romano claims that Real Madrid are ‘following’ Alexander Arnold’s contract situation.

“I think they’ve got to do everything in their power to get him [Alexander-Arnold] to sign on a dotted line, because you can’t lose a man of Trent, you know, he’s from the city,” former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge told Sky Sports.

“You’re talking guys like Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, who have represented one club and I think that’s what you kind of want for Trent.

“Of course, Mo [Salah] and Virg [Van Dijk], they’re guys that, you know, they’ve brought in. They’ve been absolutely world class for the football club. But the local lad in Trent who’s become a superstar at the football clubs, he’s the one that you want to make sure.”

How much do Liverpool players earn?

Goalkeepers

Alisson – £150,000-per-week

Caoimhin Kelleher – £10,000-per-week

Adrian – £60,000-per-week

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold – £180,000-per-week

Conor Bradley – £10,000-per-week

Calvin Ramsay – N/A

Virgil van Dijk – £220,000-per-week

Ibrahima Konate – £70,000-per-week

Joe Gomez – £85,000-per-week

Joel Matip – £100,000-per-week

Jarell Quansah – £15,000-per-week

Rhys Williams – £10,000-per-week

Sepp van den Berg – £8,937-per-week

Nathaniel Phillips – £65,000-per-week

Andrew Robertson – £100,000-per-week

Konstantinos Tsimikas – £75,000-per-week

Midfielders

Wataru Endo – £50,000-per-week

Stefan Bajcetic – £40,000-per-week

Alexis Mac Allister – £150,000-per-week

Curtis Jones – £15,000-per-week

Thiago – £200,000-per-week

Ryan Gravenberch – £150,000-per-week

Dominik Szoboszlai – £120,000-per-week

Harvey Elliott – £40,000-per-week

Fabio Carvalho – £40,000-per-week

Bobby Clark – N/A

Forwards

Mohamed Salah – £350,000-per-week

Darwin Nunez – £140,000-per-week

Diogo Jota – £140,000-per-week

Cody Gakpo – £120,000-per-week

Luis Diaz – £55,000-per-week

Ben Doak – £15,000-per-week

The total wage bill at Liverpool is estimated to be in the region of £2.67million-per-week, which equates to £138.8million-per-year.

It is currently the fifth-highest wage bill in the Premier League, behind Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Salah became the highest-paid player in Liverpool history when he signed a three-year contract worth around £350,000-per-week in June 2022.

According to Capology, the contract also includes various bonuses that could see his wages rise to £400,000-per-week.

There’s a huge gap between Salah and Van Dijk, who is the second-highest-paid player at Anfield and earns £220,000-per-week.

Diaz (£55,000) and Jones (£15,000) are on surprisingly low weekly wages, with Phillips (£65,000) and Adrian (£60,000) both earning more than them. <

Quansah and Bradley have both enjoyed impressive breakthrough seasons in 2023/24 but they are among the lowest-paid players at Liverpool, earning £15,000-per-week and £10,000-per-week respectively.

Who are the agents of Liverpool’s players?

Goalkeepers

Alisson – Ze Maria (NWS Esportes)

Caoimhin Kelleher – CAA Stellar

Adrian – Bahia Internacional

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold – PLG

Conor Bradley – N/A

Calvin Ramsay – N/A

Virgil van Dijk – ROOF

Ibrahima Konate – CAA Stellar

Joe Gomez – Wasserman

Joel Matip – ASBW Sport Marketing

Jarell Quansah – CAA Base Ltd

Rhys Williams – CAA Stellar

Sepp van den Berg – Key United

Nathaniel Phillips – PLG

Andrew Robertson – PLG

Konstantinos Tsimikas – Prosport international

Midfielders

Wataru Endo – Universal Sports Japan

Stefan Bajcetic – ROOF

Alexis Mac Allister – Juan Gemelli

Curtis Jones – Wasserman

Thiago – Alex Boesch (Unique Sports Group)

Ryan Gravenberch – Jose Fortes Rodriguez (Team Raiola)

Dominik Szoboszlai – Matyas Esterhazy (EM Sports Consulting)

Harvey Elliott – ROOF

Fabio Carvalho – Concilium Sport

Bobby Clark – N/A

Forwards

Mohamed Salah – Ramy Abbas Issa

Darwin Nunez – Gestifute

Diogo Jota – Gestifute

Cody Gakpo – Sports Entertainment Group

Luis Diaz – Raul Costa (Nomi Sports SA)

Ben Doak – Jackie McNamara (Consilium Sports Group)

There is quite a mix of agencies that represent Liverpool players, although ROOF, CAA Stellar and PLG are seemingly the most popular.

Alongside Van Dijk, Bajcetic and Elliott, ROOF have a lot of big-name clients like Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry, Marc Andre-ter Stegen and former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.

Kelleher, Konate and Williams are all represented by CAA Stellar, whose other clients include Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Tyler Alexander-Arnold – brother of Trent Alexander-Arnold – works as a director for the PLG Group and handles his brother’s career off the pitch. PLG also represent Robertson, Phillips and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen.

Gravenberch is represented by Team Raiola, the agency founded by the late super-agent Mino Raiola. Their other clients include Micky van de Ven, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Brian Brobbey.

Liverpool have a long-standing relationship with Mac Allister’s agent, Juan Gemelli, who was involved in bringing Philippe Coutinho to Anfield in 2013.

