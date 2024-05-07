Liverpool
Premier League • England
The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wage, agents…
The Liverpool squad could be set for a major overhaul – and TEAMtalk have provided a detailed breakdown of each player’s contract.
Jurgen Klopp will leave Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and his successor will have ideas about what he wants the squad to look like.
While they will make new signings in the summer transfer window, they will also have to make decisions about the current members of the squad.
Using data from transfermarkt, capology and other sources, we’ve taken a look at the key contract details for every first-team player at Liverpool.
When does every Liverpool player’s contract expire?
Goalkeepers
Alisson – June 30, 2027
Caoimhin Kelleher – June 30, 2026
Adrian – June 30, 2024
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold – June 30, 2025
Conor Bradley – June 30, 2027
Calvin Ramsay – June 30, 2027
Virgil van Dijk – June 30, 2025
Ibrahima Konate – June 30, 2026
Joe Gomez – June 30, 2027
Joel Matip – June 30, 2024
Jarell Quansah – N/A
Rhys Williams – June 30, 2026
Sepp van den Berg – June 30, 2026
Nathaniel Phillips – June 30, 2025
Andrew Robertson – June 30, 2026
Konstantinos Tsimikas – June 30, 2027
Midfielders
Wataru Endo – June 30, 2027
Stefan Bajcetic – June 30, 2027
Alexis Mac Allister – June 30, 2028
Curtis Jones – June 30, 2027
Thiago – June 30, 2024
Ryan Gravenberch – June 30, 2028
Dominik Szoboszlai – June 30, 2028
Harvey Elliott – June 30, 2027
Fabio Carvalho – June 30, 2027
Bobby Clark – N/A
Forwards
Mohamed Salah – June 30, 2025
Darwin Nunez – June 30, 2028
Diogo Jota – June 30, 2027
Cody Gakpo – June 30, 2028
Luis Diaz – June 30, 2027
Ben Doak – N/A
Incoming sporting director Richard Hughes will be tasked with leading contract negotiations after the end of the 2023/24 season.
Adrian, Matip and Thiago are all out of contract in the summer and Liverpool reportedly have no plans to offer them extensions.
Thiago and Matip have both been plagued by injury problems in the 2023/24 season, while Adrian is currently the third-choice goalkeeper at Anfield.
Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah also face uncertain futures at the club as their contracts are currently due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.
Van Dijk has previously admitted that he doesn’t know whether he will be part of the post-Klopp era at Liverpool.
Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and Fabrizio Romano claims that Real Madrid are ‘following’ Alexander Arnold’s contract situation.
“I think they’ve got to do everything in their power to get him [Alexander-Arnold] to sign on a dotted line, because you can’t lose a man of Trent, you know, he’s from the city,” former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge told Sky Sports.
“You’re talking guys like Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, who have represented one club and I think that’s what you kind of want for Trent.
“Of course, Mo [Salah] and Virg [Van Dijk], they’re guys that, you know, they’ve brought in. They’ve been absolutely world class for the football club. But the local lad in Trent who’s become a superstar at the football clubs, he’s the one that you want to make sure.”
How much do Liverpool players earn?
Goalkeepers
Alisson – £150,000-per-week
Caoimhin Kelleher – £10,000-per-week
Adrian – £60,000-per-week
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold – £180,000-per-week
Conor Bradley – £10,000-per-week
Calvin Ramsay – N/A
Virgil van Dijk – £220,000-per-week
Ibrahima Konate – £70,000-per-week
Joe Gomez – £85,000-per-week
Joel Matip – £100,000-per-week
Jarell Quansah – £15,000-per-week
Rhys Williams – £10,000-per-week
Sepp van den Berg – £8,937-per-week
Nathaniel Phillips – £65,000-per-week
Andrew Robertson – £100,000-per-week
Konstantinos Tsimikas – £75,000-per-week
Midfielders
Wataru Endo – £50,000-per-week
Stefan Bajcetic – £40,000-per-week
Alexis Mac Allister – £150,000-per-week
Curtis Jones – £15,000-per-week
Thiago – £200,000-per-week
Ryan Gravenberch – £150,000-per-week
Dominik Szoboszlai – £120,000-per-week
Harvey Elliott – £40,000-per-week
Fabio Carvalho – £40,000-per-week
Bobby Clark – N/A
Forwards
Mohamed Salah – £350,000-per-week
Darwin Nunez – £140,000-per-week
Diogo Jota – £140,000-per-week
Cody Gakpo – £120,000-per-week
Luis Diaz – £55,000-per-week
Ben Doak – £15,000-per-week
The total wage bill at Liverpool is estimated to be in the region of £2.67million-per-week, which equates to £138.8million-per-year.
It is currently the fifth-highest wage bill in the Premier League, behind Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.
Salah became the highest-paid player in Liverpool history when he signed a three-year contract worth around £350,000-per-week in June 2022.
According to Capology, the contract also includes various bonuses that could see his wages rise to £400,000-per-week.
There’s a huge gap between Salah and Van Dijk, who is the second-highest-paid player at Anfield and earns £220,000-per-week.
Diaz (£55,000) and Jones (£15,000) are on surprisingly low weekly wages, with Phillips (£65,000) and Adrian (£60,000) both earning more than them. <
Quansah and Bradley have both enjoyed impressive breakthrough seasons in 2023/24 but they are among the lowest-paid players at Liverpool, earning £15,000-per-week and £10,000-per-week respectively.
Who are the agents of Liverpool’s players?
Goalkeepers
Alisson – Ze Maria (NWS Esportes)
Caoimhin Kelleher – CAA Stellar
Adrian – Bahia Internacional
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold – PLG
Conor Bradley – N/A
Calvin Ramsay – N/A
Virgil van Dijk – ROOF
Ibrahima Konate – CAA Stellar
Joe Gomez – Wasserman
Joel Matip – ASBW Sport Marketing
Jarell Quansah – CAA Base Ltd
Rhys Williams – CAA Stellar
Sepp van den Berg – Key United
Nathaniel Phillips – PLG
Andrew Robertson – PLG
Konstantinos Tsimikas – Prosport international
Midfielders
Wataru Endo – Universal Sports Japan
Stefan Bajcetic – ROOF
Alexis Mac Allister – Juan Gemelli
Curtis Jones – Wasserman
Thiago – Alex Boesch (Unique Sports Group)
Ryan Gravenberch – Jose Fortes Rodriguez (Team Raiola)
Dominik Szoboszlai – Matyas Esterhazy (EM Sports Consulting)
Harvey Elliott – ROOF
Fabio Carvalho – Concilium Sport
Bobby Clark – N/A
Forwards
Mohamed Salah – Ramy Abbas Issa
Darwin Nunez – Gestifute
Diogo Jota – Gestifute
Cody Gakpo – Sports Entertainment Group
Luis Diaz – Raul Costa (Nomi Sports SA)
Ben Doak – Jackie McNamara (Consilium Sports Group)
There is quite a mix of agencies that represent Liverpool players, although ROOF, CAA Stellar and PLG are seemingly the most popular.
Alongside Van Dijk, Bajcetic and Elliott, ROOF have a lot of big-name clients like Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry, Marc Andre-ter Stegen and former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.
Kelleher, Konate and Williams are all represented by CAA Stellar, whose other clients include Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Brentford’s Ivan Toney.
Tyler Alexander-Arnold – brother of Trent Alexander-Arnold – works as a director for the PLG Group and handles his brother’s career off the pitch. PLG also represent Robertson, Phillips and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen.
Gravenberch is represented by Team Raiola, the agency founded by the late super-agent Mino Raiola. Their other clients include Micky van de Ven, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Brian Brobbey.
Liverpool have a long-standing relationship with Mac Allister’s agent, Juan Gemelli, who was involved in bringing Philippe Coutinho to Anfield in 2013.
