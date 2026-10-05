‘The orchestrator’ – German media praises Liverpool star Florian Wirtz amid Jurgen Klopp’s ‘outstanding’ verdict

Florian Wirtz will return to Merseyside this week with his confidence boosted after earning wholesome praise from both the German media and Die Mannschaft coach Jurgen Klopp following Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Greece – though Jamie Carragher remains unconvinced and will hope his criticisms of the player can result in an improvement at Liverpool.

The £116m Reds man has endured indifferent form since his blockbuster move to Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen last summer. While he does have 18 G/A from 55 appearances for Liverpool, it’s not been enough to keep his critics at bay, with many expecting a lot more bang for Liverpool’s colossal buck.

Handed a central role in Andoni Iraola’s plans, it is hoped that Klopp’s appointment as Germany boss can help the Reds’ No. 7 recapture the form that lit up the Bundesliga before his move to Anfield.

Liverpool icon Klopp has now completed his first four matches in charge of the national side, a run of results that includes one win, two draws and a defeat as they finished third in Group B.

Sunday night’s goalless draw with Greece in Athens certainly deserved better. The visitors were the dominant side, enjoying 70.1% possession and completing 640 passes to Greece’s 267.

And while they had 21 shots and 45 touches in the opposition’s box, they were ultimately undone by only hitting the target four times in the game as the clash fizzled out in a disappointing draw.

Despite the result, the German media were quick to applaud Wirtz for his display in the game, in comments that will give Liverpool hope that better times are around the corner for the 23-year-old.

Giving him a 6.5/10, Bulinews said of Wirtz: ‘Managed to orchestrate a lot of near give-and-go moves around the edge of the box to set up teammates. Didn’t really manage to get himself into shooting positions himself. Presence faded as the game wore on.’

Goal: Germany were even more praiseworthy, with their journalist Moataz Elgammal offering him a 7/10 rating and stating: ‘As the captain and focal point, Wirtz showed his old face, proving to be Germany’s most dangerous individual.

‘He had a goal-bound effort blocked in the 88th minute, and another shot flew high in the 84th. While his technical quality was clear, he often had to drop too deep to receive the ball, leaving the box vacant.’

Kicker, meanwhile, reports that Klopp was happy with his side’s performance, having picked out his captain for the night, Wirtz, as he claimed the Liverpool man delivered an ‘outstanding performance,’ as part of a ‘fluid front two’.

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Can Wirtz bring his form to Liverpool and silence Jamie Carragher?

Wirtz’s challenge now is to carry that form into the Premier League, and he can take confidence from his solid numbers in that goalless draw on Sunday night.

Indeed, the Liverpool man created the joint-most chances in the game (3) and completing the most dribbles (4).

Enjoying a 90% success rate from 63 passes, Wirtz also showed his tenacious side, winning five out of seven duels against the Greeks.

A goal and a win for Wirtz and Germany would not have been flattering for them, given their dominance.

Next up for Wirtz is Sunday’s mouthwatering clash against Manchester City at Anfield – the visitors’ first outing since the Premier League’s guilty verdict dropped, ensuring what will be a hostile reception on Merseyside.

There will never be a better time to deliver his best performance for Liverpool as this coming Sunday, and he will need a solid performance to silence the likes of Jamie Carragher, who just does not think Wirtz has another level to reach, judging by his recent comments.

Speaking on the Jamie Carragher podcast on Sky Sports following their 1-0 win at Bournemouth last time out, the pundit stated: “I think going forward Iraola’s got a decision to make here. Wirtz would not be in my Liverpool team.

“I thought this Bournemouth game was a big game for Wirtz, because if he doesn’t produce, he’s then going to have a three-week break. By the time we come back, we’re into October. Before you know it, it’ll be Christmas in six to eight weeks, or it’ll feel like we’re getting to Christmas. He has to do something!”

Carragher continued: “Wirtz wouldn’t be in my Liverpool team. Manchester City at home [on 11 October], for me, he can’t be in the team.”

Those comments, though, drew a fierce response from Iraola, while the player’s struggles have been blamed on three of his ‘scared’ Liverpool teammates.

Either way, speculation suggests Wirtz could be on borrowed time at Anfield if he doesn’t show a rapid improvement, with an insider dropping a 2027 transfer bombshell, albeit while revealing what the ‘main problem is’ over a move.