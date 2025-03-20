The stunning Liverpool XI without TAA, Van Dijk and Salah as FIVE giant summer signings planned

Arne Slot is looking to strengthen his Liverpool squad in the summer

Despite closing in on the 2024/25 Premier League title, Liverpool are facing the genuine possibility of a massive exodus at the end of the season.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah have all entered the final four months of their contracts at Anfield and could leave on free transfers.

Contract talks will continue between now and the end of the season but Arne Slot will have to start planning for life without the trio.

Here is how Liverpool could line up in the 2025/26 season if they lose their three key players and also make a few new signings.

GK: Alisson

Despite the imminent arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili, Alisson will almost certainly be the first-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool in the 2025/26 season.

The Brazil international played an integral role in Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp and remains a formidable figure between the sticks.

“I don’t think I’ve worked with a goalkeeper that has played at this level – which is normal, because he’s the best in the world,” Arne Slot said after their 1-0 win over PSG.

“I’ve had some very good players as a manager, but never had the best goalkeeper in the world and that I think he is.”

RB: Jeremie Frimpong

While Conor Bradley has made a promising start to his career, Liverpool will need a right-back that can emulate Alexander-Arnold’s attacking output.

They reportedly have a strong interest in Frimpong, who has registered 29 goals and 40 assists in 182 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen.

The Netherlands international has a €40million (£33.1m/$42.2m) release clause in his contract and has already spoken about a potential move to Liverpool.

“Great club, with history. [Joining them] would be great,” he said last February. “Who knows what the future will bring.”

WOW JEREMIE FRIMPONG THAT IS INCREDIBLE! 🤯🤩 pic.twitter.com/RB5hJJ8g4l — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 10, 2024

CB: Ibrahima Konate

The Liverpool backline is set for a major reshuffle at the end of the season but Konate will keep his place at the heart of their defence.

He is finally delivering on a consistent basis after an injury-plagued start to his Liverpool career and has been a standout performer for the Reds in 2024/25.

His form has reportedly attracted interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain and his contract is currently due to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season.

But TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool don’t want to sell the France international and they are trying to convince him to put pen to paper on a new deal.

CB: Marc Guehi

Since joining Crystal Palace from Chelsea in the summer of 2021, Guehi has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old was also a key figure for England at the 2024 European Championship, starting all but one of his country’s matches during their run to the final.

He will have just one year remaining on his Palace contract come the end of the season and they may have to sell in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2026.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been credited with an interest in the defender, although Anfield is said to be his preferred destination.

LB: Milos Kerkez

Alongside replacements for Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk, Liverpool will also be in the market for a new left-back in the summer.

Andy Robertson has made over 300 appearances for the Reds, but he is now on the wrong side of 30 and has been a shadow of his former self this season.

TEAMtalk understands that Kerkez is Liverpool’s priority target for the left-back role and they have been in close contact with his camp.

The Hungary international has gone from strength to strength at Bournemouth and is expected to cost a fee in the £40m-£45million range.

Milos Kerkez just kept going, and going, and GOING! 💨 pic.twitter.com/Cid15hPH7M — Premier League (@premierleague) March 12, 2025

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

After playing a bit-part role in his debut season at Liverpool in 2023/24, Gravenberch is now one of the first names on the teamsheet.

The 22-year-old has thrived in his new role as a deeper-lying midfielder, combining defensive solidity with an ability to control the tempo of the game.

His impressive form has seen Liverpool cool their interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who rejected a move to Anfield last summer.

But Stefan Bajcetic is expected to return from his loan spell at UD Las Palmas to help ease the burden on the Netherlands international.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister joined Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023 and cemented himself as a vital cog in their midfield, first under Klopp and now Slot.

“When I think about Macca, I cannot come up with a poor performance from him – he is so consistent in his performances,” Slot said.

“Of course, he is not like Mo [Salah], Cody [Gakpo] or Lucho scoring 15 goals and 12 assists, but he is so involved in every game we play. He is so important for us defensively as well, bringing the ball towards these players.”

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

The final part of Slot’s preferred midfield three, Szoboszlai often operates in a more advanced No.10 role but is also one of the hardest-working players in the Liverpool team.

“In my opinion, he is a bit underestimated,” Slot said. “Not by me, but he doesn’t always get the credits for the fact he is very important for this team, because his work-rate is un-be-lievable.

“He just keeps on running with the highest intensity, and that is so important for a team that wants to compete for something.”

RW: Bryan Mbeumo

Salah has enjoyed an incredible career at Liverpool and finding a direct like-for-like replacement for a player of his quality is a near-impossible task.

But Mbuemo has been in brilliant form for Brentford and TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool have shown concrete interest in the 25-year-old.

He has registered 15 goals and five assists in 29 Premier League appearances in 2024/25. Only Salah, Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak and Chris Wood have more direct goal contributions in the top-flight.

Brentford are reportedly braced to lose the Cameroon international in the near future and have set an asking price of £50million (€59.5m / $62.5m).

Mbuemo definitely has quality… pic.twitter.com/mVD2fwDDp0 — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) May 31, 2024

ST: Alexander Isak

A new striker looks increasingly important for Liverpool given the struggles of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, who both face uncertain futures at the club.

TEAMtalk understands that they have a number of options on their shortlist and are monitoring the situation of Alexander Isak at Newcastle United.

He is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world and has netted 23 goals in all competitions in 2024/25, including the winner against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

But Liverpool will need to raise funds in order to sign the Sweden international, who is valued at around £120million (€145m / $151m).

LW: Cody Gakpo

Having been used as a centre-forward for much of last season, Gakpo has been restored to his customary left-sided role under Slot.

He is Liverpool’s second top-goalscorer in the 2024/25 season with 16 goals in all competitions, and he has also registered five assists for his teammates.

The 25-year-old winger faces competition from Luis Diaz but is currently ahead of the Colombia international in the pecking order.

READ MORE: NINE strikers on Liverpool radar Arne Slot could turn to as Darwin Nunez upgrade