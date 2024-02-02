‘What I heard…’ – Prem player reveals theory on why Klopp is really leaving Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp announced his shock decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season a week ago and many supporters are still getting to grips with it.

The German coach has led the Reds to huge success, helping his team lift seven major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Rumours are already swirling about who Klopp’s replacement will be. As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso and Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi are the early frontrunners.

Whoever takes over at Anfield will have a huge task on their hands to live up to Klopp’s time with the Merseyside giants.

Alonso and De Zerbi have enjoyed success at their respective clubs but managing a club the size of Liverpool would be a different challenge altogether.

Klopp said that a ‘lack of energy’ among other things was the reason for his decision to step down, but several pundits have given their own theories.

Michail Antonio shares his theory on Klopp departure

Speaking on BBC’s The Players Channel podcast, West Ham striker Michail Antonio claimed that he heard murmurs last season that Klopp was considering leaving Liverpool.

Antonio also suggests that the manager’s sudden departure could be because his family wants to return home to Germany.

“To be fair, I heard on the grapevine last season he was thinking about leaving,” Antonio said.

“But after what they did last year and what they are doing this year, I was very surprised to be fair that he has announced he is going.

“What I heard, and it might not be true, is that his family just wants to go back home to be fair. That’s what the rumours were.

“He will be truly missed. He has been unbelievable for the club. You always want the best managers in the league and the fact he is going is a shame.”

Whatever the reason for Klopp’s decision, the Liverpool boss will no doubt be keen to end his time on Merseyside with a bang.

The Reds currently sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, although second placed Manchester City have played one game less.

Liverpool are set to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at the end of the month and remain in both the FA Cup and Europa League.

Klopp could, therefore, potential lead Liverpool to a treble in his final season at the helm.

