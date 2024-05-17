Liverpool have officially confirmed that Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of this season.

The pair have struggled with injuries this season and the Reds hierarchy have decided against extending their deals, meaning they’ll be available on free transfers.

Liverpool have been planning for Matip’s departure for some time and reports suggest that Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Willian Pacho has been lined up to replace him.

As for Thiago, it’s no surprise he’s on the way out given he’s played only five minutes of Premier League football this term due to various injury ailments.

The 33-year-old feels he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level, however, and he already has ‘multiple offers’ from clubs in Europe.

Spanish outlets claim that a move to LaLiga high-flyers Girona could be on the cards. Thiago has also been offered a deal by Real Betis, so a return to Spain could happen for him.

Girona have qualified for the Champions League next season – for the first time in their history – and that could make a switch to them appealing for the Liverpool midfielder.

However, remaining in the Premier League could be an option for the veteran playmaker, too.

Two English clubs launch offers for Liverpool star

Journalist Luis Martin has provided an update on Thiago’s situation. He confirms the interest of Girona and Betis, but also talks about two Premier League clubs who are interested in him.

““One of the options is Girona, who are looking at the market but the season is not over yet. He has an offer from Real Betis to return to Spain. He also has two other [offers] from England,” he explained.

Martin does not reveal the names of the two English clubs, but it’s safe to assume that given Thiago’s quality they’ll be from the Premier League.

The midfielder is currently on wages of £200,000 per week at Anfield. While it’s likely he’ll accept a pay cut, whoever wins the race for him will still have to pay him a sizeable salary.

Thiago is said to ‘prefer a return to Spain’ as his next move but is keeping his options open at this stage.

It will be interesting to see how this story progresses in the coming weeks and whether he can be convinced to stay in England.

