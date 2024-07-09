Liverpool: Thiago offered big move to Euro titan AFTER confirming retirement

Thiago Alcantara has been given the opportunity to join Barcelona shortly after leaving Liverpool and hanging up his boots, but not in the role many would expect.

After winning a host of league titles and the Champions League with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Thiago moved to the Premier League in September 2020 when Liverpool came calling. Liverpool paid Bayern an initial £20million for the creative midfielder, though the deal had the potential to rise to £25m through add-ons.

Thiago went on to make 98 appearances for Liverpool, helping the Reds win trophies such as the FA Cup and League Cup.

The Spaniard was always a classy operator when playing under Jurgen Klopp, helping the Liverpool side tick, though injuries prevented him from having the desired impact on Merseyside.

Indeed, Thiago only featured once last season due to damaging hip and muscle injuries, which kept him out of action for large periods.

Liverpool resultantly let the playmaker’s contract expire on June 30. He was subsequently linked with clubs in both the Premier League and Saudi Arabia, but Thiago instead decided to retire in a shock move.

According to reports in Catalonia, Thiago will soon receive an offer to return to Barcelona, where he came through the ranks and operated as a first-team player between 2011 and 2013.

But rather than play for Barca, their new manager, Hansi Flick, wants Thiago to become part of his coaching staff.

Liverpool latest: Barcelona spy Thiago reunion

There is a ‘very real possibility’ that this will happen as Flick and Thiago have an ‘ideal’ relationship. They worked together at Bayern during the 2019-20 campaign, helping the Bavarians win an amazing treble of the Bundesliga title, Champions League and German Cup.

Flick was impressed by Thiago’s ability to identify certain tactics that might be successful during his time as a player. Thiago would not just be looking at tactics if he re-joined Barca though, as he would also act as a crucial link between the players and coaches.

Plus, as the 33-year-old already knows Barca and the city as a whole well from his time there as a player, he would help new signings fit in and get used to their surroundings.

It is now up to Thiago to work out if he wants to take a break from the game entirely or take up Flick and Barca on their offer.

If Thiago has decided he wants to become a first-team coach or manager in the future, then this will certainly be a very hard proposal to turn down.

