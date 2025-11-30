The chances of Alexis Mac Allister paying the price for his downturn in form and having to leave Liverpool have been clarified by a reporter – with part of the reasoning mirroring the club’s rationale behind determining Arne Slot’s future.

Liverpool‘s decline this season cannot be pinpointed to just one player, with several suffering from a dip in standards. But there has been plenty of scrutiny on Mac Allister, who doesn’t seem to be up to the pace of the game anymore – which is concerning for someone who’s still only 26.

Nevertheless, Mac Allister has been listed as a potential opportunity for Real Madrid in the transfer market. Whether that will remain the case for much longer is unclear, especially after Los Blancos dropped their interest in another under-performing Liverpool man in the shape of Ibrahima Konate.

But if Liverpool do face a decision on Mac Allister’s future, before his contract expires in 2028, what is it likely to be?

As things stand, all sources seem to be in alignment, with the Daily Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace being the latest to drop in the verdict.

Wallace wrote: “Alexis Mac Allister is having a poor season and yet the club would not consider selling him.”

TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones already reported in September that Liverpool have been planning for Mac Allister to remain a key player throughout this season.

Earlier this month, Pete O’Rourke from Football Insider agreed that Liverpool remain happy with the Argentina international.

And now, Wallace’s summary acts as the latest clear signal over the chances of a transfer for Mac Allister away from Anfield.

It’s part of a wider vision by FSG that players can experience dips in form, but it may not be representative of what they are actually like. The same goes for managers, which is why Slot isn’t necessarily in immediate danger.

For now, Liverpool will be holding on to hope that Mac Allister can recover the kind of form that helped him become a World Cup winner and Premier League champion.

Mac Allister in battle for long-term Liverpool future

However, the former Brighton star will need to up his standards to protect his place in the team for the long term.

Jones concluded in September: “I would not go as far as saying he would be untouchable at the end of the season.”

By that point, there will be two years left on Mac Allister’s contract, which normally represents the time clubs need to start thinking about a player’s future.

The closer they get to letting a player’s contract run into its final year, the bigger the risk of them losing them for a cut-price fee – or nothing at all.

Mac Allister will hope to claim a significant portion of gametime over the rest of the season to show what he can still do for Liverpool.

However, there have been calls from some sections of the fanbase for the club to invest in a more specialist defensive midfielder.

It was a position Liverpool looked into strengthening ahead of Slot’s first season in charge, but Martin Zubimendi didn’t want to join them from Real Sociedad and Slot decided to adapt Ryan Gravenberch’s role – to great effect – instead.

Despite spending more in the summer after their title win than ever before in a transfer window, Liverpool didn’t revisit their midfield for new signings ahead of the title defence, leaving Mac Allister among the prime competitors in the position alongside Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones.

But in 2026, it might benefit Liverpool to add a natural defensive midfielder to complement Gravenberch and Szoboszlai, whose standards haven’t slipped as much as Mac Allister’s.

