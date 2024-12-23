Third source confirms Liverpool will bid for £60m-rated attacker

A third source has confirmed Liverpool are readying a move for a £60m-rated Brighton star and his stance on leaving as well as when a transfer is likely to take place have been revealed.

Liverpool have enjoyed a dream start to life under Arne Slot, with the Dutchman placing the Reds atop the Premier League table heading into Christmas. However, Liverpool are well aware they cannot stand still and a third outlet has confirmed plans are in place to bid for Brighton’s Joao Pedro in 2025.

Brazilian outlet UOL and Caught Offside both reported on Liverpool’s interest in the Brazil international over the past few weeks.

Football Insider have now provided an update of their own that states the Reds have laid the ‘groundwork’ for a tempting offer.

Brighton value Pedro – signed for £30m from Watford in 2023 – at around £60m. Whether that is enough to deter the Reds isn’t yet clear, though what is clear is Pedro is a wanted man at Anfield.

Key to Liverpool’s admiration of the player is his positional flexibility. Indeed, Pedro can play on either flank, up front or in the No 10 position behind the striker.

Regarding Pedro’s stance on leaving Brighton, FI noted the 23-year-old is open to joining ‘ one of the top Premier League sides.’ Liverpool obviously fall into that category.

However, a January transfer is not on the cards, with the report concluding the groundwork is being laid for Pedro’s signing in the summer.

Liverpool urgently want two other positions strengthened

Pedro has returned figures of seven goal contributions in 11 Premier League matches this season. He bagged 20 goals in 40 matches across all competitions during a dream maiden campaign at the AMEX last term.

It’s easy to see why Liverpool are enamoured with Pedro. At 23, his best years lay ahead, though he already boasts extensive Premier League experience and at £60m, won’t break the bank.

Another star who ticks those boxes is Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez who TEAMtalk understands is Liverpool’s No 1 target in the left-back position.

Andy Robertson has shown worrying signs of decline this season and Kostas Tsimikas is not viewed as his long-term successor.

As such, a £91m double deal that would bring both Kerkez (£40m) and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi (£51m) to Anfield in January is on the agenda.

Backing up our reporting on that matter, FI concluded Liverpool are ‘expected to weigh up moves for a new full-back and a central midfielder after identifying them as potentially weaker positions.’

Latest Liverpool news – Transfer ‘mistake’ / Alexander-Arnold talks

In other news, Liverpool great John Aldridge believes Liverpool have blundered by signing Giorgi Mamardashvili.

“Another player who can’t be allowed to leave in the January transfer window is Caoimhin Kelleher,” Aldridge told Sunday World.

“I think Liverpool are making a mistake with their Ireland keeper as Kelleher is better than Georgian Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will arrive at Anfield next summer.

“Yet that signing is now done, so Kelleher will need to leave Liverpool next summer.

“Offers might also come in for him in January, but Liverpool need to keep their back-up keeper, as he has proved what an important part of their push for trophies he could be in the second half of the season.”

Elsewhere, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has confirmed Real Madrid intend to hold talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid’s goal is to forge a pre-contract agreement with the right-back and discussions to do just that can begin from January 1.

Liverpool’s intention remains to pin Alexander-Arnold down to a new and improved contract. But if a new deal isn’t ironed out over the next nine days, Real Madrid fully intend to cloud the matter by opening officials talks with the player.

