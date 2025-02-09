Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has ‘become frustrated’ with a number of forwards and this could see the Reds engineer a rebuild this summer, as per a report.

Liverpool suffered a setback on Sunday afternoon as they were surprisingly beaten 1-0 by Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Slot rested a host of big names, though experienced stars such as Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo were still named in the team which was overcome by Championship opposition.

Liverpool are still on course for a successful season, as they sit top of the Premier League, have reached the League Cup final and are also through to the Champions League round of 16.

Slot’s forward line has been the envy of England this season, as he is able to rely on a host of options including Mohamed Salah, Diaz, Jota, Darwin Nunez, Chiesa and Cody Gakpo.

However, the likes of Jota, Chiesa and Diaz were unable to help Liverpool beat Plymouth, and some of those players could leave this summer.

According to Anfield Watch, Slot is ‘frustrated’ with the form of Diaz and Jota.

Diaz enjoyed a great start to the season, scoring five goals in his first five Premier League appearances, but the winger has netted just once in his last nine games across all competitions.

Jota has also ‘frustrated’ Slot as he rarely manages to stay fit for a long period.

The report states that Liverpool are willing to ‘sever ties’ with both Diaz and Jota in the summer in order to bring in more reliable forwards.

Diaz has been linked with a move to Chelsea, though Liverpool expect Saudi Pro League clubs to submit lucrative offers for him. Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also long-term admirers of Diaz.

Jota, meanwhile, is wanted by Premier League rivals Arsenal, as well as teams from abroad.

The third forward who might be sold by Liverpool is Nunez, who cost an initial £64million – potentially rising to £85m – in summer 2022 but is unreliable in front of goal, just like some of his team-mates.

The Saudis are known to be keen on Nunez but he would rather stay in Europe by joining another illustrious club such as AC Milan.

Liverpool sounding out new wingers

Selling one or two of that trio would give Liverpool a significant amount of funds to transform Slot’s attack.

Brahim Diaz, Bryan Mbeumo, Jamie Gittens and Karim Adeyemi are just some of the forwards Liverpool have been linked with in recent weeks.

One player Slot can rely on to score regularly is Salah, who has been in sensational form yet again this season.

Liverpool are searching for the Egyptian’s long-term replacement, though it is unclear exactly when that player will arrive.

Salah wants to stay at Anfield by signing a contract extension and Liverpool remain in talks over a two-year deal.

Liverpool transfers: Van Dijk claim; Carragher transfer prediction

Virgil van Dijk is in contract talks with Liverpool just like Salah, and the Anfield skipper appears happy to stay.

But that is not stopping speculation about a transfer. Reports in the Spanish press claim the centre-back has emerged on Barcelona’s defensive shortlist.

It is even suggested Barca would be willing to sell Ronald Araujo to free up room on the wage bill for Van Dijk, despite the latter being significantly older.

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has discussed Slot revolutionising his options in the No 10 position.

The pundit has admitted he ‘is not Dominik Szoboszlai’s biggest fan’, despite the Hungarian’s remarkable ‘athleticism’.

Carragher has suggested West Ham United ace Lucas Paqueta could move to Liverpool to replace Szoboszlai.

