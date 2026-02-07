Three HUGE clues Liverpool will sign £87m star and devastate Man Utd

There’s now a third significant clue one of world football’s most in-demand wingers will be on the move in the summer, and the signs are pointing towards Liverpool.

Liverpool will bolster their centre-back ranks in the summer with the arrival of Jeremy Jacquet. However, another addition at the heart of defence could be required if Ibrahima Konate departs via free agency.

Elsewhere, a signing could be made in central midfield if Curtis Jones departs. TEAMtalk understands the 25-year-old has been earmarked as Sandro Tonali’s successor if the Italian leaves St. James’ Park at season’s end, with Arsenal hovering.

But by far the most eye-catching arrival could come on the left wing, and that’s where RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande comes in.

The 19-year-old is tearing up the Bundesliga this term and already attracting interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, among others.

Andy Mitten – one of the most reliable sources on all things Man Utd – recently confirmed the Red Devils are on the hunt for a new winger in the summer.

And our insider, Dean Jones, has been informed Diomande is near the top of Man Utd’s shortlist, and may even be number one.

However, there are plenty of clues and hints that if Diomande does leave Leipzig in the summer, he could be bound for Anfield.

Firstly, Diomande has publicly gone on record to state his desire to play for Liverpool. “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool,” he said last month.

Secondly, The Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, confirmed over the past 24 hours that the Reds will be in the market for a new winger.

‘Given the need for more pace to help break down low blocks, at least one wide attacker appears destined to be on Liverpool’s summer shopping list,’ Pearce wrote.

A third clue has now dropped, with Fabrizio Romano confirming Diomande has just changed agency and signed up with Roc Nation Sports.

A player changing agents is often a tell-tale sign they’ll soon be on the move, and usually in the very next window. Milos Kerkez, to give one recent example relevant to Liverpool, changed agents six months before joining from Bournemouth.

“RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has signed today with Roc Nation Sports International as new agency,” wrote Romano on X.

“Important decision ahead of summer transfer window with several top clubs keen.”

Regarding cost, the vast bulk of sources have pointed to a hefty €100m / £87m price tag, though as they showed with Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, Liverpool are prepared to break the bank for the right player.

