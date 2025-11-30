Three huge selection lessons Slot learned after Liverpool win as new Salah reality dawns

After a poor run of results, Liverpool returned to winning ways against West Ham United to help ease the pressure on manager Arne Slot.

Slot made four changes to his team following the humiliating 4-1 defeat in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven at Anfield and the changes were vindicated by the performance.

Alexander Isak swept home the opener in the 60th minute to get his first Premier League goal for the club and Cody Gakpo added a second in stoppage time to finish off the game.

We’ve taken a look at three selection lessons the Liverpool manager would’ve learned following the win against the Hammers.

Florian Wirtz must start when fit

Wirtz has experienced a difficult start to his Liverpool career since making a £116million move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

The Germany international has shown glimpses of his undoubted talent and contributed three assists – two in the Champions League and one in the Community Shield.

But it has been his performances in the Premier League that have come under fire, with the midfielder yet to register a direct goal contribution in the competition.

He missed the games against Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven after picking up a muscle injury on international duty but was recalled to the starting line-up for the trip to West Ham.

While it was initially expected that Wirtz would play off the right, he operated as Liverpool’s no.10 and Dominik Szoboszlai moved out to the wing.

The 22-year-old missed a good chance to break the deadlock in the first half but brilliantly found pockets of space and was Liverpool’s most creative player throughout the game.

Speaking during Sky Sports’ half-time coverage, Carragher praised his impact and said: “[Wirtz] has been the best player on the pitch. It’s his best 45 minutes in a Liverpool shirt.

“I thought initially he’d be on the right, but he’s been in his favoured position, tucked in on the left between the lines. He should do better with his chance, but he’s been head and shoulders above everyone else on the pitch.”

The midfielder was involved in the build-up to Isak’s opener and their blossoming relationship could be key as Liverpool try and get their season back on track.

His performance against West Ham also proved that he can play alongside Szoboszlai and it doesn’t have to be one or the other.

Florian Wirtz (right) produced a top-class display for Liverpool in the Champions League

Florian Wirtz (right) produced a top-class display for Liverpool in the Champions League

Mo Salah is no longer a guaranteed starter

Salah produced arguably the best season of his career in the 2024/25 campaign, registering 34 goals and 23 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

But his performances in the opening weeks of the 2025/26 campaign have dipped way below the standards he has set over the previous eight years at Anfield.

The Egpyt international has only scored twice in his last 12 appearances for the Reds and has also been criticised for his lack of defensive contributions.

Slot decided to put him on the bench against West Ham, marking the first time the winger hasn’t started a Premier League game since a 2-2 draw against the same opponents in April 2024.

“We have more players on the bench than just Mo, but I understand why you ask the question,” the manager said when asked about the decision.

“We’re playing four games in 10 days. I have many good players, so today I chose this line-up. Sometimes Isak has been on the bench, sometimes Wirtz, so I understand why it’s about the players on the bench, but it’s also about those that start.

“It’s not an easy decision, as I have many more than 11 good players – it’s not the first time I haven’t played Mo, just like I’ve decided not to play Isak, Wirtz and Etikite.”

While Slot tried to downplay it, Salah’s omission was undoubtedly a big call and critics would’ve questioned the manager if Liverpool hadn’t picked up all three points.

But the attacking set-up looked a lot more balanced and cohesive without the 33-year-old and the summer signings stepped up in his absence, with Wirtz taking on greater responsibility and Isak providing a focal point in attack.

Salah remained on the bench as an unused substitute throughout the match, which hasn’t happened in a Premier League game since a 5-2 win against Everton in December 2019.

While an in-form Salah is still a top player, this performance proved that Liverpool can operate effectively without their talisman and he doesn’t have to be the first name on the team sheet.

Joe Gomez at right-back

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid in the summer, right-back has become a problem position for Liverpool.

Jeremie Frimpong was signed from Bayer Leverkusen to compete with Conor Bradley, but the two right-backs have struggled with injury problems this season.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones – who are both central midfielders by trade – have played as makeshift right-backs for Liverpool in recent weeks.

Gomez was an unused substitute in the defeats to Nottingham Forest and PSV but came in at right-back against West Ham for his first Premier League start of the season.

“We have conceded far too many goals,” Slot said before the match. “That isn’t about the right-back position, everyone is involved, but with Joe we bring in a full-back who is normally a centre-back.

“After conceding 10 goals, I have decided to play with four real defenders, where in the past we have played with midfielders.

“Curtis and Dom have done a more than acceptable job in that position, but Joe is someone who has played that position many times during his career.”

The 28-year-old justified his selection with a defensively solid performance, making three interceptions, three recoveries, two cleanrances and one block.

His performance at the London Stadium also helped Liverpool keep their first clean sheet away from home since the 1-0 win over Burnley in September.

While the centre-back isn’t renowned for his attacking qualities, he got an assist against West Ham after picking out Gakpo with an impressive cross in injury time.

Liverpool signed two attacking full-backs in the summer but picking one defensive-minded right-back provided more stability against the Hammers, and Gomez should now keep his place in the team for the next few weeks.

READ MORE: Ranking Arne Slot’s first nine signings for Liverpool compared to Jurgen Klopp’s