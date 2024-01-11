David Ornstein reveals three ‘massively important’ Liverpool stars poised for contract talks

Liverpool will soon begin contract discussions with three of Jurgen Klopp’s best players in order to prevent them from leaving in big-money transfers, David Ornstein has revealed.

Liverpool have had a fantastic start to the season, winning 13 of their 20 Premier League games so far and sitting top of the table, three points ahead of second-placed Aston Villa. The Reds could win multiple trophies this term, as they have reached the fourth round of the FA Cup and also beaten Fulham 2-1 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.

Klopp will also be delighted with Liverpool’s form in Europe. They won four out of their six Europa League group matches to advance in first place and will find out their last-16 opponents on February 24.

It is unclear whether Liverpool will be making any huge signings in the January transfer window, though they certainly hold an interest in some top players. Earlier on Thursday, there was a big update regarding their hugely ambitious pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. They have also joined the race for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, in a move which would allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to play in midfield more regularly.

In addition to signing some new players either in January or the summer, Liverpool must get to work on tying down their best players to fresh terms. Integral stars Mo Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract in summer 2025, as things stand.

In his latest Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein was asked to provide an update on the contract situations of those players. The journalist has handed Liverpool fans a boost by stating that negotiations will soon begin, as Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk are all ‘massively important’ to the club’s success.

“I don’t think there was any movement on this before the end of 2023, and to my knowledge, the plan was always to address it in the new year. We’re there now so I would imagine some conversations will get going in due course,” he said.

“Even though January is expected to be a fairly quiet transfer window at Anfield, it’s not the easiest time to start transfer talks and in the case of Salah, he is busy focusing on AFCON. All three players are huge for Liverpool and that makes the situation massively important.

Liverpool ‘manage contract situations really well’

“It isn’t ideal for them to be approaching their final year, but Liverpool have managed contract situations really well in recent years and I don’t think there’s anything to suggest they won’t again here… albeit the football hierarchy has changed a little with the departures of Michael Edwards/Julian Ward and the arrival of Jorg Schmadtke.

“Naturally, given what happened last summer with Saudi, Salah feels like the most uncertain/unpredictable, but as I’ve said on here before, some have suggested to me that Salah still has the appetite to continue competing at the top level of European football with Liverpool, so a departure is not certain at all. Crucial times ahead.”

As Ornstein hints at, Salah is a top target for Saudi Pro League chiefs, which makes him the most likely out of those three players to depart. But by finalising new contracts with all three world-class stars, Liverpool chiefs can help Klopp win even more trophies at Anfield.

