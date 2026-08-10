Liverpool have completed the shock signing of Ronald Araujo from Barcelona, with a trusted reporter detailing the three reasons that sparked this move.

Some transfers during the window take what seem like eons to complete, with reporters far and wide providing the most minor of updates along the way.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have become known for keeping their cards exceedingly close to their chest, and the first you hear of a move is when it’s already agreed.

Events transpired that way when Liverpool hijacked Newcastle’s deal for Victor Munoz earlier this summer. It’s also how things played out with Ronald Araujo.

Fabrizio Romano was first to break news of Liverpool agreeing a season-long loan for the 27-year-old Uruguayan on August 7. Just three days later, Liverpool have officially confirmed Araujo’s arrival.

A statement on their website began: ‘Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign defender Ronald Araujo on loan from FC Barcelona for the 2026-27 season, subject to a successful work permit application and international clearance.’

Araujo’s loan deal contains an option to buy worth €55m / £47m. It’s important to stress it is an option and not an obligation.

Liverpool also confirmed what shirt number Araujo will wear, with the defender donning the number 33, which was last worn by Jordon Ibe a decade ago.

There’s one very obvious reason Liverpool have signed Araujo, which is their defensive options look paper thin with Conor Bradley, Jeremy Jacquet, Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni all either injured or recovering from injuries at present.

However, The Athletic’s James Pearce has shed light on three further reasons why Liverpool believed this was a deal worth making, despite Araujo’s stock in Barcelona falling over the past few seasons.

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Three reasons Liverpool signed Ronald Araujo

Pearce explained: ‘Liverpool were attracted to the opportunity by Araujo’s leadership skills, wealth of experience and versatility.’

Araujo was actually Barcelona’s captain, thus indicating he is indeed a leader. He ticks the experience box having played over 200 times for Barca, over 40 of which came in the Champions League.

His versatility comes in the form of being as comfortable at right-back as he is at centre-back. And with both of Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong attack-minded full-backs, Liverpool now have a much taller and more physical option they can plug into the position as and when required.

Araujo’s arrival will also be greeted warmly by Dominik Szoboszlai who spent a frustratingly large amount of time deputising at right-back last term. Only an injury crisis of epic proportions would see the Hungarian tasked with putting out fires in defence this time around.

Interestingly, Pearce also noted Araujo had agreed to take a pay cut in order to facilitate his move to Anfield.

Liverpool are covering 100 percent of his salary during the loan spell, though the salary they’re covering won’t be quite as high as Araujo was earning at the Camp Nou.

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