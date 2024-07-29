Liverpool decided to reject a firm approach from Marseille for midfielder Wataru Endo for three reasons it has been revealed with the French side’s €14m offer dismissed out of hand – while another star linked with a move has held talks with Arne Slot over a positional change for the forthcoming season.

A new era is underway at Anfield with Arne Slot observing a 1-0 game over Real Betis in Pittsburgh in his first game in charge. The decisive goal was scored by one of Jurgen Klopp’s last signings in Dominik Szoboszlai, with the Hungarian expected to deliver another big season for Liverpool following his move last summer.

Indeed, recruiting midfielders was very much the order for the Reds last summer with four in total arriving. Alongside Szoboszlai, Liverpool also brought in Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Endo – the latter for a modest €19m (£16.2m) from Bundesliga side Stuttgart and upon the recommendation of former sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

The Japan international took time to settle at Anfield but ultimately did make 43 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals.

However, his future at Anfield remains far from certain with the Japan captain only ever viewed by the Reds as a short-term option in midfield and with new boss Slot detailing to Richard Hughes that the club’s failure to properly replace Fabinho last summer, when signing Endo, was a factor behind their failure to go the distance in both the Premier League and Europa League last season.

Endo himself has admitted the writing may be on the wall for him this summer, having bizarrely challenged the Reds to sign his replacement.

Liverpool reject Marseille offer for Endo for three reasons

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that Slot has three positions he would ideally like to strengthen in this summer with a new holding midfielder, a centre-half and potentially if the right opportunity presented itself, a new attacker all on his shopping list.

A new goalkeeper could also be sought if Caiomhin Kelleher manages to secure a move away.

However, just because Liverpool are actively seeking another midfielder does not mean they are quite willing to sell Endo just yet and that’s despite an unconvincing performance from the 31-year-old in the friendly against Betis and the fact that he may well be fourth choice this season behind Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic.

As a result, Marseille – now under the management of former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi – sensed an opportunity and submitted a €14m (£11.8m) offer for the player on Sunday evening.

That was very quickly rejected by the Reds, though, with respected journalist James Pearce revealing they were quick to block the offer for three reasons.

Firstly, the timing of the offer did not sit well with Liverpool. And while he could still be sold later in the window, the lack of market opportunities in terms of signing his replacement means a deal may well be put on ice.

Were Liverpool to sign an upgrade, then the situation may well change, but the third reason is based around the current needs of the squad with Slot deciding he could not yet manage without the star as things stand.

It remains to be seen whether Marseille will increase their offer and try and team him up with Tottenham loanee Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in their engine room.

There is also interest in the 62-times capped Japan player from the Bundesliga this summer too.

Fabio Carvalho holds talks over Liverpool positional change

Another player who could also move on this summer is 21-year-old playmaker Fabio Carvalho.

The former Fulham man has rarely featured for the Reds since an £8m transfer in July 2022, scoring just three times in 21 appearances.

Having been sent out on loan to RB Leipzig and Hull last season, it would come as no surprise were the former Portugal U21 international to make another temporary switch away from Anfield.

However, Carvalho, like all Liverpool’s players who have been able to train so far this summer, have been given a chance to make an impression on their new manager, with Slot eager to wipe the slate clean with some players previously dismissed by Klopp.

To that end, Carvalho, who is most commonly seen playing off the left wing, has held talks with Slot over playing in a new position this season in a bid to get a new chance to impress.

“We’ve had a few conversations which I’m not going to go into detail about but he wants me to get my head down and work hard and see where that goes,” Carvalho said while in the USA.

When asked about impressing in pre-season, he replied: “That’s what it is all about. Not just for me but for everyone involved.

“There’s good chances for the young players as well, for myself as well. It’s a good chance for everyone to put their foot down and stamp their mark.”

Hinting at playing in a new role following a chat with Slot, Carvalho continued: “So we [Carvalho and Slot] spoke about it and he told me to try and settle on the wing but obviously I know where I play best and I feel that is as a No 10.

“I’m just going to do what he wants me to do and just work as hard as I can for him. He’s giving me good instructions and motivating me a lot in training and giving me that confidence.”