Three separate sources have all just reported the same thing on Liverpool and their attempts to sign Bradley Barcola, and it’s positive news for the Reds.

Barcola, 23, is the player Liverpool are determined to sign as their de facto replacement for Mohamed Salah. Whether he’ll line up on the right side if he does move to Anfield remains to be seen, but in terms of quality of player, he’s been earmarked as the worthiest heir on the wings.

Liverpool have NOT agreed personal terms with the player just yet, though doing so will not be a problem.

L’Equipe, Fabrizio Romano and RMC Sport were among those on Tuesday to confirm Barcola has signalled his intention to join Liverpool, and favours the Reds over all other suitors including Arsenal.

With no issues anticipated on the player side of things, all eyes are on Liverpool’s club-to-club discussions with PSG.

It’s no secret PSG value Barcola extremely highly, with their €170m / £145m asking price an eye-watering one.

Nevertheless, our insider, Graeme Bailey, recently revealed Liverpool are prepared to set a new British transfer record by signing Barcola, meaning they’re willing to go above and beyond £125m.

And on Wednesday, three separate sources all roughly at the same time reported the same thing – Liverpool are about to table their official opening bid.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool to table opening bid for Bradley Barcola

Sky Sports News stated: ‘Liverpool are set to open talks with PSG over a potential deal for Bradley Barcola.

‘After preliminary talks with his representatives, Liverpool have prepared an opening offer and are set to formalise their interest with an official approach.’

Ben Jacobs wrote: ‘Liverpool set to place an opening bid for Bradley Barcola.

‘Barcola hasn’t yet agreed terms, but is keen on the move.

‘#LFC will point to the fact Barcola only has two years left and will not extend.’

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg declared: ‘Opening bid from Liverpool expected to arrive soon.’

READ NEXT: Fabrizio Romano drops 18-word update on Tottenham move for Cody Gakpo as Liverpool star rules out alternative move

Regarding the size and structure of the upcoming offer, Liverpool reporter, DaveOCKop, claimed the Reds are ready to offer €150m / £128.5m.

Per the reporter, that offer will comprise €110m / £94.25m up front, with the remaining €40m / £34.25m made up through add-ons.

That €40m worth of add-ons, per the reporter, will be split equally into €20m relating to Premier League achievements and success, and the other €20m relating to Champions League achievements and success.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool forced into Quansah buyback call as Iraola admits defensive depth ‘very thin’