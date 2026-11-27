A reliable report insists three stars from the Jurgen Klopp era are fully expected to leave Liverpool in 2027, while another signed while Arne Slot was in charge is also on the way out.

Liverpool are into their third season in the post-Klopp era, and while the legendary German is still having positive effects at Anfield by coaching Florian Wirtz in the national side, the number of stars remaining from his tenure is set to fall considerably.

A fresh update from The Athletic has shed light on what’s in store at Anfield in 2027 regarding player turnover.

While other exits are obviously possible, the report noted four stars in particular look virtually assured to take flight.

Three of the quartet were signed while Klopp was in charge – Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott.

Tsimikas is in the final year of his contract and no extension is on the horizon. Accordingly, the 30-year-old is poised to explore his options via free agency, and the Reds must enter the market for a new left-back.

Per our own sources at TEAMtalk, Liverpool have now firmly entered the frame for Newcastle’s Lewis Hall ahead of a proposed arrival next summer.

Endo too is expected to leave via free agency, with the Japanese veteran unfancied by Andoni Iraola and off contract at season’s end.

Elliott, meanwhile, will have a year remaining on his deal once his season-long loan at Valencia expires. But per the report, Liverpool are expected to cash in for whatever they can get next summer.

Numerous Liverpool squad players leaving in 2027

The report stated on the trio: ‘Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas is likely to leave as a free agent next summer, so greater competition for Milos Kerkez will be required.’

‘With Wataru Endo out of favour and set to leave when his contract expires at the end of this season, Liverpool will need to improve their midfield depth as a matter of priority in 2027.’

‘It’s hard to see a way back for Harvey Elliott, who is currently on loan at Valencia and will be down to the final year of his contract next summer. They need him to kick on after a tough start in La Liga in order to boost his value.’

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The fourth player almost certain to depart in 2027 is Federico Chiesa, who arrived in the summer Klopp left.

The Italian is way down the pecking order under Iraola and wasn’t even included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad for the group phase.

The Athletic concluded: ‘Federico Chiesa, who has 18 months left on his contract, looks certain to leave either in January or next summer. The Italian forward has only played two minutes of football so far this season.’