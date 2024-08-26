Three reliable sources have delivered the latest on Federico Chiesa to Liverpool and it’s overwhelmingly positive news for the Reds.

News of Liverpool’s interest in Chiesa, 26, was broken by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Monday evening. Liverpool have made an initial enquiry into signing the 51-cap Italy international who can play on either flank or behind the striker.

Chiesa was once viewed as the potential golden boy of Italian football during his days at Fiorentina. He earned a blockbuster €60m move to Juventus, though suffered an ACL injury at the beginning of 2022 and is out in the cold under new manager Thiago Motta.

Chiesa was not called up for Juve’s final three pre-season friendlies. The forward was also missing from the matchday squads for Juventus’ Serie A clashes with Como and Verona.

Chiesa has entered the final year of his contract and Juventus are desperate to recoup a fee while they still can.

A mooted move to Barcelona hasn’t materialised, with Liverpool thundering into the position on favourites on Monday.

Now, three trusted sources – Fabrizio Romano, Paul Joyce of the Times and the Athletic’s James Pearce – have provided the very latest on Chiesa’s potential switch to Anfield.

Federico Chiesa to Liverpool latest

Firstly, the Athletic stated Liverpool are insisting their approach for Chiesa is only of an exploratory nature at present.

However, the club describing their approach as exploratory is not out of the ordinary and it does not mean Liverpool are unlikely to act.

Both the Athletic and Times reported just €15m/£12.7m will be enough to seal a deal between Juventus and Liverpool.

As such, from a financial perspective at least the move would represent a low risk/high reward affair for the Reds.

Taking to X, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano provided the most encouraging update of the trio.

Chiesa wants Liverpool

He declared it’s “deal ON” after Liverpool’s approach, adding Chiesa is excited about joining the Reds and has given his full backing to the move. Agreeing personal terms with Chiesa therefore should not be a problem.

“Understand Chiesa has given his full availability to join Liverpool after initial talks,” reported Romano.

“He’s excited about this possibility and contract won’t be an issue.

“Juventus want Chiesa to leave and asking price is around €15m. Deal ON.”

Taking all three updates into account, it appears to be a case of the Chiesa move being there for the making if Liverpool desire it.

What would transfer mean for current Liverpool forwards

Liverpool fans may wonder what Chiesa’s signing could mean for the forwards already at the club, especially those who continue to be linked with exits.

Indeed, Luis Diaz has never been far away from a story tipping him to join Barcelona and Mohamed Salah remains the No 1 target for the Saudi Pro League.

However, the Athletic stated Liverpool’s plan would be to add to and not subtract from their forward line.

If Chiesa were signed, it’s not anticipated there’ll be an exit from the established forwards already in situ – for this summer at least.

As such, and if the move does cross the line, Arne Slot could soon have an embarrassment of riches when choosing three from Mohamed Salah, Chiesa, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez to start matches.

