Three Trent Alexander-Arnold replacements emerge as Liverpool shortlist Bundesliga, Serie A stars

Liverpool have drawn up a list of potential replacements for Trent Alexander-Arnold in case the right-back decides against renewing his contract at Anfield, as per a report.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are ‘preparing for life without Alexander-Arnold’, as it is claimed that contract talks with player’s camp are at a ‘standstill’. While the Reds would ideally like to tie down their academy graduate for the long haul, they are starting to look at players who might be able to succeed from him on the right side of defence.

Replacing Alexander-Arnold will be incredibly hard to do, given his unique skillset and effectiveness from wide areas, but Liverpool chiefs believe there are some good options on the market.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is the first name on Liverpool’s shortlist, CaughtOffside claim. This link is nothing new as several outlets have suggested Frimpong has several attributes required to shine for Liverpool.

The Netherlands star is not as good at long-range passes or crosses into the box, but he is more dynamic than Alexander-Arnold and loves to chip in with goals and assists. 14 goals and 12 assists in 47 games for Leverkusen last season, to be precise.

Frimpong is understood to be open to a move away from Leverkusen in summer 2025 so he can join one of the most illustrious clubs around, and Liverpool can give him that opportunity.

Next on Liverpool’s shortlist is Michael Kayode, Fiorentina’s 20-year-old rising star. It is clear that Kayode has fantastic potential, but Liverpool fans may want a more established name such as Frimpong to join if they are forced to watch Alexander-Arnold leave for Real Madrid.

The third player Liverpool are keeping tabs on for the right-back position is ‘exciting talent’ Vanderson, who currently represents Monaco and the Brazil national team.

Liverpool heading into crucial period

While CaughtOffside claim that Liverpool are no closer to tying Alexander-Arnold down, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Reds have drawn up a bumper new contract for the England ace and are confident it will keep him on Merseyside.

There has been talk of Real Madrid swooping in for Alexander-Arnold during the January transfer window after Dani Carvajal got injured, but such speculation has been shut down.

What is clear, though, is that Liverpool need to reach an agreement with Alexander-Arnold’s entourage in the next month. The longer they leave it, the more likely it is that Madrid will enter negotiations for him, while Manchester City are also in the frame.

Should Alexander-Arnold opt to leave his boyhood club for a new challenge, then Liverpool will face competition to snare his replacement.

Frimpong has impressed a host of scouts around Europe with his electric performances for Leverkusen and is on the radars of major clubs such as Manchester United, Man City, Madrid and Chelsea.

Kayode has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur on several occasions by the Italian press, though it remains to be seen whether they will firm up their interest and potentially battle Liverpool for his services.

Vanderson, meanwhile, picked up ‘strong interest’ from Chelsea last month as the Blues are becoming increasingly disheartened – and frustrated – by Reece James’ injury record.

Liverpool news: Alexander-Arnold speaks out, Benfica raid

While on international duty, Alexander-Arnold was asked to shed some light on his future amid intense speculation about Liverpool’s contract efforts and Madrid’s interest.

The 26-year-old outlined how he aims to be successful in his career but stopped short of explaining where he might end up.

“This was a conversation I had last camp with (Eberechi) Eze when we’re going to Ireland,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“I was on the coach down the airport and we had this conversation [about winning trophies]. I said, you know, that there’s a chance I may never win another trophy in my career again. There’s a chance of that. There’s a chance I win many, many more.

“And you’ll only know the morning after you retire. You’ll look yourself in the mirror and you’ll have a feeling of either regret or satisfaction of what you have achieved.

“But I don’t think you can value that on trophies and medals or goals and assists; anything like that. It’s more [that] I give it absolutely everything from start to finish and I’ve put everything into it.

“And as long as I can say that, that every single day I put everything in to it, I tried to get better every single day, I tried to improve myself, I tried to be the best player I could be for the team and I tried to help the team win as many games as possible, and I believe that I maximised the potential that everyone told me from a very young age that I had, then I’ll be more than satisfied.”

Meanwhile, reports in Portugal state that Arne Slot is hoping to reunite with Benfica’s Orkun Kokcu at Liverpool.

Slot worked with the versatile midfielder during his time in charge of Feyenoord and is supposedly on his way to convincing Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes to launch a move.

Benfica value Kokcu at a huge €80m (£66.9m, $87.5m), but Liverpool will try to sign him for less than that price.

TEAMtalk understands the relationship between Liverpool and Benfica is good following Darwin Nunez’s huge transfer to Anfield in 2022.