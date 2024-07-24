An in-the-know journalist has provided a major update on the future plans of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and with details coming to light on what the Reds would have to pay to sign a Brazilian star viewed by Michael Edwards as a potential replacement.

Van Dijk has proved one of the best buys at Liverpool over the past decade, becoming a cornerstone of their defence and proving himself worth every penny of the £75m fee paid to Southampton for his services in January 2018. Back to his very best last season, the Reds captain has appeared in 270 games for the club, winning seven major honours in that time, including the Premier League and Champions League.

However, with the player turning 33 over the summer and now very much considered to be in the autumn of his career, speculation has risen of late as to when a parting of ways could be on the cards. And with his deal at Anfield due expire in June 2025, Van Dijk admitted earlier this summer that he could consider a move away from Merseyside if the right opportunity came about.

“I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player,” he stated after England knocked the Netherlands out of Euro 2024. “Then we’ll go for it again, but first recover from this.

“After a season like this, where all kinds of things have happened, it gets emotional at the end because you know it’s over.”

Major update on Van Dijk future

In the wake of those comments, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti, who has close links to Saudi Arabia, has confirmed Van Dijk is a major target for clubs in their Pro-League this summer and that his signing could be funded by major benefactors, PIF, who also own Newcastle.

As a result of that interest, Liverpool are reportedly stuck a €55m (£46.2m) fee on his head in an effort to dissuade an approach and amid the Reds’ plans to tie Van Dijk down to a new deal themselves later this summer.

Now, however, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has provided a major update on claims that Van Dijk could depart and insists he would be hugely surprised if he abandoned the Arne Slot project any time soon.

“I don’t think Van Dijk will leave this summer,” he told Soccer News.

“In this period of change after the Jurgen Klopp era, I think Virgil can be so important to convey Liverpool’s ideas to the new coach so I don’t think they will let him go.”

However, as Di Marzio points out, it could be a different question for Van Dijk next season if Saudi sides look to pursue the player once again.

“At the end of this season we will see whether he will leave or not. I don’t think he will play for another Premier League team,” he commented.

“But it is likely that offers will come from Saudi Arabia, because he is a sought-after player there. They will come, I don’t know when, with hot proposals for him and we will see whether he wants to accept them or stay in Europe, to fight for titles and the Champions League.”

Price emerges for Liverpool to sign Brazilian replacement

While Liverpool remain confident that Van Dijk will stay for the time being at least, they have been drawing up a list of potential replacements in case he does depart and knowing that at 33, he only has a limited time left at the very top level.

To that end, reports earlier this week suggested Juventus defender Gleison Bremer was a preferred target for CEO of football, Edwards, and amid claims the Bianconeri had put a €70m (£59m) fee on his head.

However, claims made by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano earlier this summer suggest a deal could be done for slightly less than originally quoted.

The Italian, speaking amid interest in the five-times capped Brazil international from Manchester United, stated: “Man Utd appreciate the player, they’ve been following his excellent performances in Serie A and also his release clause is going to be valid next year, around €55-60m.

“But there is a pact between Juventus and Bremer to allow the player to leave this summer in case there is that kind of proposal. Juventus still have to be consulted, so let’s see what happens.”

Bremer signed for Juve in a cross-city switch from Torino and is regarded as one of Serie A’s most fearsome defenders, expertly marshalling a Bianconeri defence that conceded just 31 goals in 38 league games in the season just gone.