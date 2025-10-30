Liverpool tipped to loan Florian Wirtz out in January with next club named

Liverpool have sensationally been backed to loan Florian Wirtz out in January, and you could argue the club he’d join would be an upgrade.

Wirtz briefly became the most expensive signing in British football history over the summer when joining Liverpool for £116m (£100m plus £16m in add-ons). He held that record for just over a month before Alexander Isak (£125m) took the mantle.

Wirtz has shown flashes of brilliance in a Liverpool shirt so far, but like many of his teammates, he’s not firing on all cylinders and end product has been sorely lacking.

There is a case to be made for those on the end of the chances he creates letting Wirtz down. Nevertheless, a return of zero goals and three assists in 13 matches across all competitions will not do.

And according to former Liverpool midfielder and outspoken pundit, Dietmar Hamann, Wirtz could be loaned out to Real Madrid in January.

Los Blancos, at the behest of Xabi Alonso, are understood to be keeping an eye on Wirtz. The German was Alonso’s star player at former club Bayer Leverkusen and if anyone can bring the best out of Wirtz, it’s Alonso.

“Top players didn’t get loaned in the past,” said Hamann (as cited by Goal). “A loan was for players who didn’t get a game, but the top players didn’t get loaned.

“It probably started with Philippe Coutinho a few years ago, when he went for 140 million or something to Barcelona. And a year later he was loaned out to Bayern Munich. I wouldn’t rule anything out in today’s world, especially in football.

“It’s been reported that Xabi Alonso has asked Real Madrid to keep an eye on Florian Wirtz’s performances and what he does at Liverpool, I reckon it could be true, because we know how fondly he talks of him.

“He was the reason they won the league, they won the cup. He was the heartbeat of the Bayer Leverkusen team with Granit Xhaka, and yeah, they keep an eye on him.

“He’s too good to fail at Liverpool, but it’s been about 10 games now. You can never rule anything out.”

Could Florian Wirtz really be loaned out?

The simple answer to that ludicrous question is no.

Hamann may be a former Liverpool player but since working as a pundit, he’s rarely had a positive word to say about the Reds.

Hamann made it his personal mission to attack former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at every opportunity. Klopp, never one to shy away from a confrontation, clapped back on more than one occasion.

And according to a neutral observer who has no affiliation with Liverpool, Wirtz being a roaring success at Anfield is only a matter of time.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on the former defender’s YouTube channel, Dimitar Berbatov stated: “I love him (Wirtz). He’s a fantastic player.

“He will be unbelievable, trust me. Hopefully, he will be patient. Hopefully, he’ll have good people around him, agent, family, whatever.

“Hopefully, the coach sees his quality like everybody sees him. I’m sure that everybody sees his quality, and they’ll give him that time that he needs to fit into the team. And I guarantee you, he’s going to be a success.”

Being patient, as Berbatov mentioned, does not include unnecessary loan exits to Real Madrid. Once again, Hamann is talking nonsense.

QUIZ: Do you REALLY know Florian Wirtz? 👇

Latest Liverpool news – Arne Slot…

In other news, one of the ways in which Slot attempted to justify his weak selections for the League Cup clash with Crystal Palace does not add up. The Dutchman has been caught in a lie.

Elsewhere, two reliable sources have weighed in on whether Slot is actually under any pressure of being sacked.

Finally, TEAMtalk has taken a look at what the future holds for the bizarre starting eleven Slot chose in the defeat to Palace, and in our eyes, four of the 11 will soon be moved on.