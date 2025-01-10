Liverpool could offer Federico Chiesa and one of his Anfield team-mates to try and beat Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, it has been claimed.

Contract talks between Kvaratskhelia and Napoli have stalled, setting him up for a big move away from the Italian club. Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG are all understood to be keen on the electric winger.

PSG are edging closer to landing Kvaratskhelia, having held ‘direct negotiations’ with Napoli. The Ligue 1 giants have been told it will cost €80million (£67m / $82m) to sign him in January.

However, Liverpool cannot be discounted in the transfer chase. As per Rousing the Kop, Reds chiefs are weighing up including two players in a ‘sensational’ swap deal for Kvaratskhelia.

The first is Chiesa, who has struggled to make an impact since his arrival in the summer via a £12.5m deal.

Liverpool are ‘considering’ whether to offer Napoli their striker Darwin Nunez, too.

Nunez is thought to be ‘unsettled’ on Merseyside amid interest from the likes of Juventus and AC Milan, and Napoli could soon be offered his services.

Liverpool spent an initial £64m to sign the Uruguayan in July 2022, while the deal has the potential to rise to £85m through add-ons. But Nunez has struggled to live up to that huge price tag and has caused plenty of frustration among Liverpool fans with his unpredictable performances.

Liverpool, PSG both want Kvaratskhelia

This report confirms TEAMtalk’s information that Chiesa is a player Liverpool might offer Napoli while chasing Kvaratskhelia.

Nunez, however, is expected to stay at Liverpool, at least until the end of the season.

TEAMtalk revealed on January 5 that Liverpool are monitoring Kvaratskhelia’s situation, having been hugely impressed by his dazzling displays for Napoli.

David Ornstein stated on Thursday that Liverpool ‘could consider’ signing the 23-year-old this month, viewing it as a great market opportunity.

Arne Slot’s side will need to act fast to prevent the player from heading to PSG, though. Kvaratskhelia is understood to be prioritising a move to the Parc des Princes as things stand, with Premier League clubs at risk of missing out.

Liverpool might need a left winger such as Kvaratskhelia if reports in Spain are to be believed.

It is claimed that Luis Diaz has rejected a contract offer from Liverpool as he is still hopeful of joining La Liga titans Barcelona.

Liverpool have previously given the Colombian a €60m (£50.3m / $61.4m) price tag.

Meanwhile, the race for Trent Alexander-Arnold is heating up amid suggestions Bayern Munich have entered the picture.

Real Madrid are supposedly fearful that the right-back might make a shock decision and push for a transfer to Bayern.

Time is running out for Liverpool to extend Alexander-Arnold’s contract as he is now free to speak with interested clubs on the continent.

