Liverpool have reportedly drawn up a sensational swap deal involving three players as they look to make Takefusa Kubo the long-term successor for Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool remain in negotiations to extend Salah’s contract, with his current terms due to expire in June. The Reds remain calm over the situation even though Al-Hilal have been backed to sign the Egyptian in a lucrative transfer in recent days.

It is thought that Salah is happy at Anfield and wants to stay, though he has publicly revealed his frustration at how long it is taking Liverpool to submit an appropriate offer.

Even if the goal machine pens a new contract, Liverpool will need to find a replacement in the coming years as he is already 32.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional (as cited by Football365), Liverpool chiefs have identified Real Sociedad star Kubo as an ideal solution.

It is claimed that Liverpool are even willing to include several stars in a player exchange to bring Kubo to the Premier League.

Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa are named as the players who could be included in negotiations.

All three have struggled to get into Arne Slot’s starting lineup this season, which might force them to consider moves away.

Kubo’s Sociedad contract includes a €60million (£50.7m / $61.6m) release clause. Liverpool, though, have supposedly found a more inventive way of landing the Japan international by including the above trio.

Elliott will likely be concerned about his development stalling if he continues to be used as a substitute or simply stay on the bench. Although, it is more likely he will join potential suitors such as Brighton & Hove Albion or Borussia Dortmund than be included in this shock swap deal.

Endo is also struggling for game time due to the emergence of Ryan Gravenberch as Slot’s main defensive midfielder.

Endo will fall further down the pecking order too if Liverpool capture a new No 6 at some stage this year.

Clubs such as Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, AC Milan and Celtic have all expressed interest in the 31-year-old.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool ‘consider’ blockbuster move for confirmed Man Utd target as Richard Hughes ‘assesses’ transfer

Kubo exchange would be a surprise

Then there is Chiesa, who is finally starting to make an impact for Liverpool after a torrid time with injuries since joining last summer.

The winger has been heavily linked with an early exit, though Liverpool want to stick with him and have no intention of letting him go just yet.

While reports have talked up the possibility of Liverpool swapping players to get Kubo, Sociedad will want that €60m exit fee to be paid in full before letting their attacking talent leave.

Kubo will need to step up his game if he is to replace Salah on Merseyside, as he has notched just five goals and three assists in 26 matches for Sociedad this term.

However, the 23-year-old is a very exciting player to watch and has great potential. He could thrive under Slot, a coach who excels in developing wingers.

Liverpool transfers: Van Dijk ‘negotiations’; Alexander-Arnold replacement

Meanwhile, reports in Saudi Arabia claim Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is in ‘serious negotiations’ over a switch to the Middle East.

Al-Hilal are the club in question, setting up a remarkable potential double deal for both Van Dijk and Salah.

But Liverpool officials are not worried about Van Dijk leaving as they are confident he will pen a new two or three-year deal to stay put.

Time is running out for Liverpool to tie down Trent Alexander-Arnold though as Real Madrid ramp up their hunt for the right-back.

The German press state that Liverpool have entered ‘talks’ with Joshua Kimmich.

The Germany international would be a great addition to Liverpool’s squad as he could replace Alexander-Arnold at right-back or play in midfield.

Kimmich has entered the final six months of his Bayern Munich contract and Liverpool are ready to give him a tough decision to make. Kimmich can either extend at Bayern or test himself out in the Premier League by joining Liverpool.

Liverpool quiz – Trent, Salah or Van Dijk?