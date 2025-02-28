Liverpool are primed to rival Newcastle for the signing of Como winger Assane Diao, per reports, even if the talented 19-year-old only joined the Italian club last summer.

The Reds’ main man Mo Salah still hasn’t signed a contract extension to put the speculation surrounding his future to bed and Arne Slot’s side are actively seeking out winger targets.

The contracts of Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk contracts are all set to expire at the end of this season.

It is worth noting, however, that Liverpool could sign a new winger even if Salah stays – to have a replacement ready for when he does go.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool and Newcastle are ‘attentive’ to Como winger Diao and both could make a move for him in the summer.

The teenager impressed in LaLiga last season with Real Betis. He was a target for Brentford, before ultimately signing for Como for a club-record fee of €12m (£10m, $12.5m) last summer. Diao has got off to a fantastic start in Italy under new manager Cesc Fabregas, bagging five goals in eight Serie A appearances so far.

The report claims Liverpool have identified Diao as a potential ‘candidate’ to replace Salah. Newcastle, meanwhile, are looking for reinforcements on the right side following the departure of Miguel Almiron and Diao is on their shortlist.

Liverpool actively searching out winger targets

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool remain confident of tying Salah down to an extension and are calm about the situation.

It’s no secret that Saudi are very interested in the 32-year-old and have recently made new enquiries for his potential signing.

However, Liverpool know that Salah will prioritise contract talks with them before agreeing terms with any other club, so they are not in any major rush to agree new terms – although developments are expected in the next couple of weeks.

Liverpool are looking at young winger targets who could potentially replace Salah in the long-term though, even if that’ll be a very difficult task.

As we have previously reported, Liverpool were very interested in Newcastle star Anthony Gordon last summer, before the Magpies ultimately blocked an exit.

The former Everton man was very keen on a switch to Anfield at the time and he remains on Liverpool’s radar. Newcastle want to keep Gordon though, and will demand a big fee for his services.

As we exclusively revealed earlier this month, Liverpool are also interested in Nice winger Mohamed-Ali Cho.

The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting young players in Ligue 1 and has shown signs of reaching his potential this season having scored five goals and adding three assists from 25 appearances so far.

Cho spent five years with Everton’s academy before leaving aged 16, a decision sources describe as ‘one of the worst’ in the Toffees’ recent history.

Liverpool round-up: Newcastle duo wanted, Real Madrid ace eyed

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Liverpool hold concrete interest in two other Newcastle stars alongside Gordon – striker Alexander Isak and full-back Lewis Hall.

According to a fresh update from the Times, Liverpool’s interest in Isak is ‘growing’.

Newcastle are reluctant in the extreme to sell, though we’ve been told Isak would be open to joining Liverpool if Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League. Arsenal will provide stiff competition if Isak is on the move. Newcastle value their star striker at £150m.

As for Hall, CaughtOffside claim Hall is also a player of interest. The 20-year-old is reportedly viewed as a viable heir to Andy Robertson who is enduring his worst campaign in a Liverpool shirt.

In other news, Liverpool have been tipped to ‘significantly bid’ for Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have identified Madrid winger Diaz as a player who could fill Salah’s boots at Anfield.

The report in the Spanish news outlet has claimed that the Merseyside club have made “informal contact” to find out about the situation of the Morocco international winger.

