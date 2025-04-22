Liverpool icon Mark Lawrenson has named the three positions Arne Slot’s side should bolster in the summer, while also criticising striker Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool fans were unsure what to expect at the start of the season as the club adjusted to Slot following the shock departure of legendary figure Jurgen Klopp last summer. The Reds have adapted brilliantly to Slot’s methods and are on course to win the Premier League title with four games to spare.

They can do this by beating Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday. The triumph will see Liverpool match Manchester United on 20 English league titles.

Liverpool had also been hoping to win at least one cup competition. They reached the League Cup final but were surprisingly beaten by Newcastle United at Wembley last month.

Plymouth Argyle dumped them out of the FA Cup in February, while they lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16.

Despite this, it has still been a fantastic season for Liverpool on the whole. And the club is preparing for a busy summer to ensure more success next term.

Lawrenson believes his former club will improve both full-back positions, with Trent Alexander-Arnold nearing a Real Madrid move and Andy Robertson on the decline.

“I think they might sign a left-back and a right-back,” he said on talkSPORT.

“And the thing about Trent, going once the guy comes in, he’s under pressure isn’t he?

“He knows that everybody’s kind of looking and thinking, ‘are you going to be as good as Trent Alexander-Arnold?’ In the times he’s played [Conor Bradley], he’s played very, very well.”

Lawrenson continued: “It’s different when all of a sudden you know you’re going to play every single game.

“So I think they’ll sign a right-back, I think they’ll sign a left-back. Left-back probably more urgently than a right-back.”

Attention then turned to Liverpool’s attack, which has been boosted by the news that Mohamed Salah will be staying for two more years.

Unlike Salah, centre-forward Nunez is at risk of being axed as he has failed to live up to expectations.

Lawrenson said ‘they’ll let Nunez go’ before adding: “He’s got so much pace, he stretches opposition defences.

“I just think his head is full of mush. I think they’ll cash in on him and sell him. If you’re a striker you’ve got to score goals.”

Kerkez, Frimpong among Liverpool targets

Liverpool’s top target at left-back is understood to be Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth.

He is valued at £45million and has also been linked with Manchester City and Arsenal, though Liverpool are favourites to snap him up.

Liverpool are considering whether to stick with Bradley at right-back or pursue a new addition.

If they opt for the latter, then Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong could be a fantastic option as he loves to get forward and notch goal contributions.

In terms of a new striker, Aston Villa ace Ollie Watkins and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike are both under consideration at Anfield.

Liverpool would love to snare Alexander Isak but know Newcastle United will demand more than £120m to sell.

Liverpool news: Chelsea battle; winger decision

Meanwhile, Liverpool are rivalling Chelsea and Arsenal for the signing of a £60m ace Slot has labelled ‘outstanding’.

One player who has been backed to leave Liverpool alongside Nunez is winger Luis Diaz.

A report has now detailed Diaz’s stance on his future.

