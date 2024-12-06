Liverpool are considering a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to replace Ryan Gravenberch, who could reportedly join Real Madrid in a shock January move.

The Dutch international has played a vital role in the Reds’ recent success, with Arne Slot’s side flying seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Gravenberch’s fine performances this season have reportedly caught the attention of Real Madrid, who are keen to bring in midfield reinforcements this winter.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Gravenberch is ‘at the centre of a possible move that could shake up the winter market.

‘The Dutch midfielder, a key piece in Liverpool’s scheme, has sparked the interest of Real Madrid, a club determined to sign the young talent,’ it’s claimed.

The report adds that the potential transfer could have a ‘domino effect,’ with Liverpool eyeing up Barcelona star De Jong to replace him.

Barcelona are still in a sticky financial position and De Jong is on huge wages of roughly £300,000 per week, so they could sell him for the right price.

Recent reports from Spain suggest that De Jong could be available for as little as £17million in January, but he’d likely have to accept a pay cut to leave the Camp Nou.

READ MORE: Huge hint Mo Salah has signed new Liverpool contract as pundit sends ‘congratulations’ over deal

Gravenberch is too important to sell

Gravenberch, 22, has featured in all of Liverpool’s Premier League matches so far and has gained a reputation as one of the best defensive midfielders in the division.

He is expected to start against Everton on Saturday, which is set to be the last Merseyside derby held at Goodison Park before the Toffees move to their new stadium next season.

There is a chance the game could be called off, however, with heavy rain and 70mph winds forecast due to Storm Darragh.

Gravenberch is a vital player for Liverpool and is under contract until 2028. It seems highly unlikely the Reds would consider selling him, especially in the middle of a title charge.

Real Madrid, therefore, would have to stump up a monster fee to stand any chance of signing the former Bayern Munich man in January.

Liverpool round-up: Konate contract imminent / Top youngster eyed

Meanwhile, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are at the “final stages” of negotiating a new contract for centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

The elephant in the room at Anfield right now are the dwindling contracts of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

While talks continue with the trio, the Reds are now on the verge of agreeing a new deal for Konate, who has played a key role in their success this term.

“I can say that with Konate the conversation is at the final stages,” Romano said on Friday.

“So agreement almost done, Konate expected to extend his contract at Liverpool.

“The club are very happy with the player. He’s injured now but in general they are very happy with his performances and professionalism.”

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly interested in Porto right-back Martim Fernandes, who is also being tracked by Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

The attack-minded right-back is said to have large potential, and interest spans beyond just England, with Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayer Leverkusen also in the mix for Fernandes.

DON’T MISS: Eight left-backs Liverpool could sign to usurp Andy Robertson in statement of intent for Arne Slot

Liverpool transfer quiz: Higher or lower?