Liverpool are keen to sign a new centre-back this summer and reports suggest that Nottingham Forest star Murillo is being seriously considered.

Arne Slot is looking to bring in a replacement for Joel Matip, who Liverpool have already confirmed will leave once his contract expires on Sunday.

The Reds are also set to sell young defender Sepp van den Berg this summer as he isn’t part of the Dutch manager’s long-term plans.

Liverpool have drawn up a shortlist of exciting centre-back targets and Murillo is one player they’ve had on their radar for some time.

The Brazilian international joined Nottingham Forest for £11million last summer and played a key role in them avoid relegation in 2023/24.

Murillo has made 32 Premier League appearances so far for the Tricky Trees and is a vital cog in Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.

He is under contract at the City Ground until 2028 and it has previously been suggested that Forest would not consider a bid under £70million this summer.

However, a new report has claimed that they could be forced into accepting a cut-price fee due to their need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Forest were deducted four points for a PSR breach in 23/24 and are desperate to avoid a similar fate in the coming campaign.

Liverpool among Prem sides chasing Murillo

According to Football Insider, Murillo could leave Forest as soon as ‘this week’ due to the ‘financial pressures’ that the club are under.

It’s claimed that they need to ‘record a trading profit between £20million and £25million by this Sunday, which could force the club to sell a star player if they cannot plug the shortfall.’

While Forest are keen to achieve that goal ‘with multiple sales of fringe players in the next few days,’ it casts doubt over the futures of Murillo and Tottenham target Morgan Gibbs-White.

Football Insider add that Murillo is currently valued at £40m and has interest from a number of sides in the Premier League, including Liverpool.

At the age of 21, the centre-back has heaps of potential and recruitment chiefs within the Merseyside club view him as a player for the present and the future.

Murillo could compete with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez at Anfield as they prepare to mount a title challenge under new manager Slot.

Liverpool keen to strengthen at right-back, left-back and in midfield, while a shock move for Man Utd striker target Joshua Zirkzee has been mooted.