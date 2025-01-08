Liverpool want to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential renewal on their own terms and timeline, TEAMtalk understands.

The right-back’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and Real Madrid have made him their top transfer target for 2025, as they eye a long-term successor to Dani Carvajal and short-term cover as the Los Blancos legend is injured.

Alexander-Arnold is able to hold pre-contract talks with foreign clubs ahead of a free transfer next summer and that has led to uncertainty, even with Liverpool pushing for trophies on four fronts.

Madrid made an approach already to sign Alexander-Arnold this month, but Liverpool have made it clear that they will not entertain January offers. Alexander-Arnold is not looking to leave mid-season.

TEAMtalk understands that as of now, Liverpool are still yet to receive any communication from Alexander-Arnold that he wants to leave, despite Real Madrid’s growing confidence.

Liverpool have already put their best offer on the table in terms of wage and contract length, and the finances are thought to equal the money Real are prepared to pay. There is still room for negotiation on some of the finer points.

Liverpool have no intention of engaging in games with Alexander-Arnold or Real. And sources have revealed to TEAMtalk there is a concrete possibility they will put a deadline on when the defender must give them a final decision, to ensure the saga doesn’t drag and distract Alexander-Arnold from his football.

Liverpool don’t wish to do this to be bullish or acrimonious, and are aware Alexander-Arnold has only had a week to date to formally engage with Real. But FSG want to ensure Alexander-Arnold is kept to a timeline. There has been clear communication between both parties to date, and there is mutual respect. Liverpool feel Alexander-Arnold will inform them of his decision first.

Alexander-Arnold may want an ‘out’ if Liverpool project fails

Alexander-Arnold will likely need a little longer to make a decision. It could come in January but nothing has to be done during the window either. However, Liverpool do want to know sooner rather than later whether to plan with or without him.

As of now, Alexander-Arnold’s situation remains open and despite reports in Spain he still hasn’t told Liverpool that he is planning to leave, and he hasn’t pre-agreed anything with Madrid yet.

Liverpool’s contract extension offer remains on the table, but Alexander-Arnold could be given a deadline for when to sign it by – likely in the early part of this year – once they have got to a ‘final offer’ stage.

Alexander-Arnold is already part of Liverpool’s leadership team, and it’s believed if he stays he wants to become captain one day. Liverpool is his boyhood club, and so leaving is not a given or an easy decision.

Liverpool remain fairly calm about the situation and believe Alexander-Arnold will be upfront with them, as Bobby Firmino was when he left, rather than make a decision behind their back. But there is an appreciation at Anfield that clarity is needed, which is why Alexander-Arnold’s renewal talks have been expediated compared to Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Liverpool want all three players to stay and there is optimism the latter two will extend.

