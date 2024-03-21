Liverpool tipped to steal Bruno Fernandes’ dream Man Utd signing as ‘sharks’ join race for €120m-rated star

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for highly-rated Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, who has been linked with a move to rivals Manchester United.

The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting young talents in Portugal and a summer switch to the Premier League looks to be on the cards.

Neves has chalked up 65 senior appearances for Benfica so far, scoring three goals in the process, and has played a key role in their title race this season.

The teenager has already been capped three times by Portugal and all of his suitors believe he has the potential to become a world-class player.

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes hinted in a recent interview that he would love the Red Devils to sign Neves.

“I don’t know if [the] Man Utd rumours are true, but I know Joao is ready for that big jump,” the Red Devils captain said.

READ MORE: Richard Hughes to unlock fantastic first Liverpool signing of star who eluded Michael Edwards twice

“Neves is an excellent player, he’s with the national team. That’s also why the big clubs are after him.”

However, it seems that Liverpool could destroy Fernandes’ hopes of his compatriot making the switch to Old Trafford.

Liverpool to rival Man Utd, Chelsea for Joao Neves

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Liverpool have ‘identified the need’ to sign a new midfielder, despite bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch last summer.

It’s claimed that Liverpool are ‘very attentive’ to Neves’ situation and are one of a few new ‘sharks’ who have entered the race for him.

O Jogo notes that Man Utd and Chelsea have ‘already been chasing the youngster,’ and they have now been joined by the Merseyside club, along with Bayern Munich.

Benfica certainly won’t let Neves leave on the cheap, however. He has a €120m (£103m) release clause in his contract – which is valid until 2028 – but ‘the interest in him is so great that Benfica hope to get that raised to €150m (£127m).’

None of the midfielder’s suitors have made any concrete approaches yet, so it will be interesting to see who makes the first move.

It’s suggested that Liverpool will want a statement signing to welcome their new manager and Neves is at the top of their transfer shortlist.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd stunned as Liverpool emerge as favourites for classy goal-scoring midfielder; new price tag revealed